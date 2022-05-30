See Bradley Cooper As Leonard Bernstein in First Look Photos from ‘Maestro’

Netflix has shared first look photos of actor/director Bradley Cooper from the upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro.”

The film, which stars cooper as Bernstein, is the actor’s first directing project since “A Star Is Born.”

Cooper stars in the upcoming film about the legendary conductor and composer (who wrote “West Side Story”) alongside Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer and Maya Hawke. Mulligan plays Felicia Montealegre, who goes on to marry Bernstein.

The film is executive produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Cooper, Fred Berner and Amy Durning.

Check out all the new images below.

Bradley Cooper in “Maestro” (Netflix)

Carey Mulligan Bradley Cooper in “Maestro” (Netflix)

Carey Mulligan Bradley Cooper in “Maestro” (Netflix)