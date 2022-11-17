Bradley Cooper to Star in Film Based on Steve McQueen Character Frank Bullitt

Bradley Cooper is set to star in a previously announced Steven Spielberg “Bullitt” project, which is in development, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Josh Singer will write the screenplay. The film will not be a remake but a new story with the Bullitt character at the center.

Spielberg will direct.

McQueen originally starred as Frank Bullitt in the the 1968 classic “Bullitt,” which followed a cop who is on the hunt for a mob kingpin that killed a witness. The film has what is considered one of the best car chase scenes in cinematic history until “The French Connection” came along three years later in 1971.

Cooper and Spielberg will also produce the new “Bullitt” film along with Kristie Macosko Krieger, their second recent collaboration following “Maestro.” McQueen’s children, Chad and Molly McQueen, will executive produce.

Cooper is currently in post-production on “Maestro” which he co-wrote, directed, produced and stars in alongside Carey Mulligan. The film will be released by Netflix in 2023. With nine Oscar nominations for both acting and producing, Cooper is one of the few actor/directors who has been able to combine critical acclaim with box office success. Spielberg encouraged Cooper to direct and star in “Maestro” after viewing Cooper’s directorial debut, “A Star is Born.” On “Maestro” Spielberg serves as a producer, along with Kristie Macosko Krieger, Martin Scorsese, Fred Berner and Amy Durning.

Next up for Spielberg is “The Fabelmens,” the film that’s loosely based on his childhood.

“The Fabelmans,” from Amblin Entertainment, will hit theaters wide on Nov. 23, 2022.

The film stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and Gabriel LaBelle. Also in the supporting cast for the film are Chloe East, Oakes Fegley, Isabelle Kusman, Julia Butters and Sam Rechner.

Deadline first reported the news.