‘Brady Bunch’ Stars Call ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Crossover Event ‘Real Hoot and Holler’

A “Brady Bunch” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” crossover, “Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch,” premieres Wednesday on Paramount+. (Yes, you read that right.) And according to the O.G. “Brady Bunch” stars who took part, fans are in for “a real hoot and holler” of an episode.

The special, made in celebration of Pride Month, reunites the original cast of “The Brady Bunch” alongside queens from the Emmy-winning competition series “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Together, they recreated the classic episode “Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?” complete with a remixed “Brady Bunch” theme song and RuPaul playing a wig attendant.

“I have all sorts of memories from this episode and show and [this special] just seemed like a really fun, new take on it,” Eve Plumb, who played Jan Brady on the beloved family sitcom, told TheWrap. “It ended up being a real hoot and holler.”

Plumb even got the chance to step out of Jan’s shoes this time around — she plays Carol Brady on the Paramount+ special. Meanwhile, Barry Williams, who played eldest son Greg Brady, takes on the role of family patriarch Mike Brady.

Just like the original “Brady Bunch” episode from 1971, the crossover special follows middle sister Jan, who receives a party invitation addressed to her older sister, Marcia, and starts to think she’s the invisible sister. In a rebellious move, she buys a black wig to show off at the party in an effort to differentiate herself from her sisters.

And though the special is clearly humorous, it also packs an important, Pride-appropriate message about being content with oneself, according to Williams.

“[This crossover] had an opportunity to expand the core message of ‘The Brady Bunch’ about communication, being supportive and really listening to kids,” Williams told TheWrap. “And I think you’ll get the meaning of this episode about being yourself on a more profound level than when it was originally aired.”

Kylie Sonique Love, who’s a current contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” plays Jan Brady. Shea Couleé, winner of “All Stars” Season 5, plays eldest sister Marcia Brady. Bianca Del Rio, winner of “Drag Race” Season 5, plays matriarch Carol Brady. BeDeLaCreme, an “All Stars” Season 3 fan favorite, steps out of drag to play eldest son Greg Brady. Kandy Muse, a “Drag Race” Season 13 finalist, plays youngest daughter Cindy Brady. Nina West, a “Drag Race” fan favorite from Season 11, plays Alice, the family housekeeper. “Drag Race” judge Michelle Visage also makes a special appearance as the wig attendant’s co-worker, Helen.

The queens star alongside former “Brady Bunch” actors Plumb and Williams, as well as Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland, who reprise their original roles as middle and youngest sons Peter and Bobby Brady. Susan Olsen, who played youngest daughter Cindy Brady, also returns.

The special crossover episode premieres Wednesday on Paramount+, while the latest season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” is available on the streamer now. You can watch the premiere episode here.