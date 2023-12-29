Bram Inscore, Producer and Songwriter for BTS and Troye Sivan, Dies at 41

Bram Inscore, the songwriter and music producer known for his work with Troye Sivan, BTS and Beck, has died at the age of 41.

The instrumentalist died by suicide following a struggle with depression, TheWrap has confirmed.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Bram Inscore, who ended his life after a hard-fought battle with depression. Bram was a “musician’s musician,” a producer, composer and multi-instrumentalist, who lent his talents to artists such as Beck, Troye Sivan and BTS,” Inscore’s family, wife and friends wrote in the statement. “Selfless as a human and generous as a collaborator, he ingeniously served the music but never his own ego. Deep compassion and dry wit were embedded into everything he did, though he never sought praise or approval. He was truly a unique spirit and though his soul has left his body, it will live forever in his music.”

Other credits for Inscore as a producer and songwriter include songs from Claud, Big Freedia, Moses Sumney, SuperM, RMR, Sophie Meiers, Cola Boyy, John Carroll Kirby, Ben Platt, The Veronicas, Chloe x Halle, Greyson Chance, and Morgan Saint. He toured and performed with the likes of Beck, Thurston Moore, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Twin Shadow.

Inscore played bass in high school and went to the University of Southern California to study orchestral music and jazz. After pivoting to songwriting and production, he released his eponymous solo album “B.R.A.M.” in 2009. As a member of the duo Touché, he collaborated on the album “It’s Fate,” which was released in 2016.

His work on Sivan’s song “Youth,” led to the first platinum single he produced in 2015, and he also contributed to Beck’s Grammy-winning album “Morning Phase” the same year. Inscore also helmed the soundtrack for Netflix’s “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” (2018) with Sivan, Leland, Allie X and others.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 988, is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources. If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, you can also go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.