‘Brave New World’ Canceled After 1 Season at Peacock

Peacock has canceled “Brave New World” after one season, TheWrap has confirmed.

The series, an adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s seminal 1932 novel “Brave New World” was among the first original scripted series to premiere on the streaming service, with the first season available upon Peacock’s July launch.

Produced by UCP and Amblin Television, the adaptation stars Harry Lloyd, Jessica Brown Findlay and Alden Ehrenreich. It is executive produced by showrunner David Wiener and Grant Morrison, along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, co-presidents of Amblin Television.

UCP will shop the series to other outlets.

More to come…