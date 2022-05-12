Bravo is preparing for the return of many of its most popular shows.

The network granted renewals Thursday for series including “Top Chef,” “Project Runway,” “Married to Medicine,” “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” “Summer House,” “Winter House,” “Family Karma,” “Below Deck,” “Below Deck Mediterranean,” “Vanderpump Rules,” and “The Real Housewives” of Orange County, New Jersey, New York City, Potomac and Salt Lake City.

In addition to these returning shows, Bravo is expanding its already robust unscripted slate with even more reality content. The network has greenlit three new series: “Real Girlfriends in Paris,” “Southern Charm: Leva Land” (working title) and “XSCAPE /SWV” (working title).

“Real Girlfriends in Paris” follows six American women in their 20s who move to Paris to encounter a romantic rendezvous or two and embrace all the spontaneity that comes with living in an exciting new city. Always looking for a good time, the women find themselves in an extraordinarily rich moment in their lives where the possibilities for true love, unrelenting passion and forging life-long friendships are endless.

“Southern Charm: Leva Land,” which is the series’ working title, will feature the lives of a dynamic social group of friends living in Charleston, South Carolina, and working together. There’s never a dull day in “Leva Land” with the staff at Republic Garden & Lounge and their powerhouse boss, Leva Bonaparte of “Southern Charm.” Leva owns four restaurants on the hottest street in town and Republic is the crown jewel of her kingdom.

Finally, “XSCAPE /SWV,” which is the series’ working title, will catch up with the women of the R&B groups Xscape and SWV as they prepare for a career-defining show in a multi-part limited series.

“Real Girlfriends in Paris” and “Southern Charm: Leva Land” will premiere in the fall of 2022, while “XSCAPE /SWV” will have a winter 2022 debut.

Bravo is also in the process of setting premiere dates for these previously announced new series: “Below Deck Adventure,” “Life is a Ballroom” (wt), “Love Without Borders” (wt). Coming in fall of 2022 are “Below Deck Adventure” and “Love Without Borders.” “Life is a Ballroom” is slated for 2023.

Recently, the network added two shows to its “Real Housewives” slate: “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” On June 1, “The Real Housewives of Dubai” will join the lineup as well.

Starting this TV season, new episodes of all Bravo shows will also now be available to stream the next day on Peacock.