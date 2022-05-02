Bravo Series to Begin Streaming Next-Day on Peacock

Bravo fans can now access the network’s most popular series even faster on streaming. All Bravo content will now be streaming the next day on Peacock for the streamer’s premium subscribers.

Among the current season shows available to stream immediately is the Season 14 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“Next-day availability on Peacock expands Bravo’s reach to a whole new audience who otherwise may not have access to the network, while also giving our ‘Bravoholics’ an easy way to catch up or dig deep on past seasons of their favorite shows,” sFrances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, said in a statement. “Bravo viewers are some of the most loyal fans across television, and by making our shows accessible to this new demographic, we’re growing that highly engaged audience which ultimately brings more value to theBravo brand across all our platforms.”

In addition to “Real Housewives,” several other shows will stream next-day on the service beginning immediately. Those include “Watch What Happens Live,” “Summer House,” “Below Deck,” “Top Chef,” “Kandi and the Gang,” and “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Any new or returning series set to debut in the coming months will also stream next-day beginning with their series premiere. These include “Love Match Atlanta” and “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” as well as “Southern Charm,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and “Married to Medicine.”

By September, every Bravo series will be available next-day.

“We are thrilled Peacock is becoming the streaming home of Bravo, which is such a beloved brand,”saidKelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. “Full fan experiences like this are part of the extraordinary value we offer Peacock customers.”

Bravo shows were previously available on Peacock, though there was a delay before episodes debuted on the service. Premium subscribers will also continue to have access to all past seasons of their favorite Bravo series.