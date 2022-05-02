Peacock Debuts New Ad Types at Newfronts

Peacock has two new types of ads coming to the streaming service.

On Monday, as part of the newfront event, the streamer revealed its plans for a Peacock “frame ad” (see photo above), where a viewer will still see the content they wanted to, but a brand will frame the experience offering what the streamer said are contextually relevant messaging and offers for purchase. The commercial capabilities for the brand will include Peacock’s new partnership with instant commerce platform Gopuff.

Another new ad unveiled Monday, which the streamer is exploring, is called the Peacock “in-scene ad” (see photo below), which integrates a brand’s product or messaging during post production.

(Peacock)

“At NBCUniversal, we are constantly developing new and impactful commercial innovations for our marketing partners,” Laura Molen, president, advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, said in a statement. “With Peacock we are testing and learning hand in hand with our partners by tapping into NBCU’s data, technology and creative capabilities combined with our iconic storytelling. Research shows that Peacock’s ad innovations deliver better results for our marketers than other CTV competitors all through the purchase funnel. No other media company out there can deliver the pristine ad environment we have already built as well as continue to evolve with our partners and viewers.”

”NBCUniversal has always been a leader in delivering ad-supported entertainment across platforms and we are proud to be setting the bar for what brands and consumers have come to expect with Peacock’s best-in-class AVOD streaming platform,” John Jelley, SVP of Product and UX, Peacock, said in a statement. “The majority of Peacock customers are opting for our ad-supported experience and we remain focused on collaborating with our brand partners to develop innovative, personalized ad experiences that continue to enhance the customer experience.”

“The Peacock Newfront is the next step in NBCUniversal’s series of partner events, designed to create a symphony of opportunity for our partners,” Josh Feldman, Global Chief Marketing Officer for NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships, said in a statement. “At One22, we unveiled the data-driven future of media and technology. Today, we put a spotlight on the future of streaming, and how we are furthering our commitment to Commercial Innovation with two new additions to the Peacock ad experience. As we look ahead to the Upfront later this month, we’ll continue to celebrate the content that informs, entertains and shapes our world.”