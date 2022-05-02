Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ Becomes Streamer’s Most-Watched Original

Streaming service Peacock has revealed some data regarding the viewership of its original series “Bel-Air.”

The show, which was described last week on a Comcast investor’s call as the streamer’s most successful original release to date, has reached a total of 8 million accounts, the streamer announced Monday.

“We’re elated at the positive response to ‘Bel-Air’ and that this passionate audience quickly solidified the series into the cultural zeitgeist,” Susan Rovner, chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “Week after week ‘Bel-Air’ captivated audiences with buzzy cliffhangers and stunning ensemble performances, led by the unmatched Jabari Banks. We can’t wait for what’s in store for Season 2.”

“Bel-Air” debuted on Feb. 13. It will return for its second season next year.

“The incredible performance of ‘Bel-Air’ really demonstrates the power of culture-defining content,” Kelly Campbell, president, Peacock, said in a statement. “’Bel-Air’ is our most-streamed Peacock Original series and the third biggest title on the platform, breaking records for customer acquisition, viewership, and upgrades. We strategically launched the series in February amid two of the biggest sporting events, the Olympics and Super Bowl, making ‘Bel-Air’ a cornerstone of our most-streamed month in Peacock history. We couldn’t be more excited to dive deeper into this story next season.”

“Bel-Air” offers a modern, dramatic take on the ’90s comedy that starred Will Smith.

“We see a lot of reboots in today’s television landscape, and yet there’s something undeniably singular, relevant and contemporary about this take on a beloved fan-favorite,” Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman, Universal Studio Group, said in a statement. “We knew ‘Bel-Air’ would push the boundaries of possibility for IP adaptation, and we’re thrilled to celebrate its success with Peacock.”