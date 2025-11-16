Bravo Announces ‘Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ Cast and ‘Ultimate Road Trip’ Series

Bravo introduced the brand new cast of “Real Housewives of Rhode Island” and announced a coast-to-coast series, “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip,” at BravoCon on Sunday.

“Real Housewives of Rhode Island” will follow the lives of cast members Alicia

Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson and Jo-Ellen Tiberi. The series will also feature “Real Housewives of New Jeresy” castmember Dolores Catania.

“Bachelor in Paradise” fans will be familiar with Iaconetti, who met her husband, Jared Haibon, on the ABC show.

The series is produced by Evolution Media, an Amazon MGM Studios company. Lucilla D’Agostino, Barry Poznick, Jen McClure-Metz and Joseph Ferraro

executive produce for Evolution Media. Additional executive producers include Bianca Barnes-Williams and James Brangert. Andy Cohen also serves as executive producer.

Bravo will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of the “Real Housewives” franchise with a cross-country “Ultimate Road Trip” event series that “commemorates two decades of unforgettable moments, connection, and legacy, while ushering in the next era of Housewives.” The event series will air on Bravo in 2026 and episodes will be available on Peacock the following day.

“For two decades, ‘The Real Housewives’ has amplified women’s voices, spotlighted their ambition, humor, and strength, inspiring millions with their unapologetic authenticity,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman of Bravo and Peacock Unscripted in a press release. “’The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip’ is a love letter to the women who turned a reality television show into a cultural

phenomenon — and the fans who’ve been there for every laugh, gasp, toast, and table turn.”

“The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip” (WT) is produced by Shed Media with Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson and Darren Ward serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as executive producer.