Bravo Announces ‘Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ Cast and ‘Ultimate Road Trip’ Series

“Bachelor in Paradise” cast member Ashley Iaconetti joins the popular franchise

Stephanie kaloi
Andy Cohen (NBCUniversal)
Andy Cohen (NBCUniversal)

Bravo introduced the brand new cast of “Real Housewives of Rhode Island” and announced a coast-to-coast series, “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip,” at BravoCon on Sunday.

“Real Housewives of Rhode Island” will follow the lives of cast members Alicia
Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson and Jo-Ellen Tiberi. The series will also feature “Real Housewives of New Jeresy” castmember Dolores Catania.

“Bachelor in Paradise” fans will be familiar with Iaconetti, who met her husband, Jared Haibon, on the ABC show.

The series is produced by Evolution Media, an Amazon MGM Studios company. Lucilla D’Agostino, Barry Poznick, Jen McClure-Metz and Joseph Ferraro
executive produce for Evolution Media. Additional executive producers include Bianca Barnes-Williams and James Brangert. Andy Cohen also serves as executive producer.

Bravo will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of the “Real Housewives” franchise with a cross-country “Ultimate Road Trip” event series that “commemorates two decades of unforgettable moments, connection, and legacy, while ushering in the next era of Housewives.” The event series will air on Bravo in 2026 and episodes will be available on Peacock the following day.

“For two decades, ‘The Real Housewives’ has amplified women’s voices, spotlighted their ambition, humor, and strength, inspiring millions with their unapologetic authenticity,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman of Bravo and Peacock Unscripted in a press release. “’The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip’ is a love letter to the women who turned a reality television show into a cultural
phenomenon — and the fans who’ve been there for every laugh, gasp, toast, and table turn.”

“The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip” (WT) is produced by Shed Media with Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson and Darren Ward serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as executive producer.

Tia Glover, "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 10 (Bravo)
Read Next
Who Is Tia Glover, the Newest Cast Member in 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'?

Stephanie kaloi

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

Comments