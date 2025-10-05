Who Is Tia Glover, the Newest Cast Member in ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’?

Tia Glover, the newest addition to “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” has stepped into Season 10.

The vibrant and stylish new housewife hails from the U.K. and boasts Nigerian pride but she’s ready to make her mark in Potomac.

She loves to keep things classy, but with the type of drama that tends to make its rounds in “Real Housewives,” Glover won’t hesitate to speak her mind if need be.

She joins the party alongside fellow “RHOP” O.G.s Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, sophomore housewives Stacey Rusch and Keirna Stewart, and fellow newbie Angel Massie.

Here’s everything you need to know about the newest housewife.

What is Tia Glover’s occupation?

Glover is a global real estate advisor at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, but she also spent many years as a celebrity stylist in London and Los Angeles.

Is Tia Glover a mother?

Yes, she is a mother of four children — three girls and one boy.

Is Tia Glover married?

Yes, Glover is married to her husband, Rob, a finance executive.

Where is Tia Glover from?

Bravo describes her as a “British-Nigerian expat,” who primarily grew up in the U.K. before moving to the States.

How can you follow Tia Glover on social media?

You can follow Glover at @theglovergirl

What are some fun facts about Tia Glover?

Some fun facts about Glover are that she spent her formative years attending a boarding school. She’s a woman who loves luxurious experiences, but she knows down-to-Earth and knows how to have a good time.

What is Tia Glover’s zodiac sign?

According to Glover’s Instagram posts, she was born around Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, which makes her an Aquarius.