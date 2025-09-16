‘Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition’ Trailer Throws 4 Bravolebrities Into the Deep End

The “Real Housewives” universe is once again expanding, this time in the form of “Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition.”

Bravo dropped the trailer for the four-episode crossover event on Tuesday, revealing Angie Katsanevas, Emily Simpson, Melissa Gorga and Dr. Wendy Osefo as the reality TV stars taking part. The only caveat: They’re trading places with non-television stars in order to get the full life swap treatment.

The teaser even features the “Salt Lake City,” “Orange County,” “New Jersey” and “Potomac” stars being flabbergasted by the idea of doing the show. “Absolutely not,” Osefo says, while Katsanevas adds, “Can you imagine swapping lives with someone else? Who would do that?”

Starting Oct. 14 on Bravo, the “RHOSLC” fan-favorite will head to Idaho to trade places with off-the-grid homesteader and former Mormon, Lindsay Flake. Other participants include free-spirited Floridian Alethea Shapiro, disorganized vegan/ Double Dutch enthusiast Michelle Clark and old-school wife Caley Svensson.

“Based on the hit global format, each standalone episode follows a different Real Housewife and real wife as they navigate swapping their everyday comforts and luxuries to fully immerse themselves in a vastly different familial experience,” the network teased. “Through unexpected conflicts, eye-opening moments and emotional breakthroughs, the journey challenges everything they thought they knew about themselves and the world around them. Through this process, the Real Housewives will question if they can appreciate the lives they left behind and conversely, the real wives will question whether the aspirational lives showcased on reality TV are truly as glamorous as they appear.”

This new version of “Wife Swap” is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Lorraine Lawson, Jennifer Lane and Rebecca Hertz as executive producers and Brian Appel and Chris Wereski as co-EPs.

“Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition” premieres Oct. 14 on Bravo before streaming in Peacock.