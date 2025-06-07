Rachel Zoe Joins ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ in Season 15: ‘Now Is The Time’

Rachel Zoe has set her return to Bravo.

The fashion designer posted to Instagram that she was making her Bravo comeback as part of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill” Season 15 cast. Zoe originally starred on “The Rachel Zoe Project” beginning in 2008 and running for five years.

“It’s official, I am coming back to Bravo!” Zoe said on Instagram. “I am joining the cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’”

She continued: “It’s been a while and you’ve been asking me to come back to television and I said when the stars align or it makes sense or I have enough to say to share with all of you and now is the time. Really excited to be with all of you again and I hope you are too, so let’s have some fun!”

Zoe’s original show followed the fashion designer and celebrity stylist’s day-to-day workings both professionally and personally. Her addition to the “Real Housewives” franchise marks a return to Bravo 12 years in the making.

It could not come at a more tumultuous time. Season 14’s finale was preceded by the announcement that Garcelle Beauvais would not return for Season 15. She still made an appearance on the Reunion episode but shut down Andy Cohen’s questions multiple times.

“I’m really pissed right now,” Beauvais said, mentioning that she doesn’t feel like she receives “grace” from the other housewives after she was slammed for questioning the legitimacy of Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion. “I’m pissed about all of it. All of it, since I’ve sat here on this couch. So, I don’t want to answer any more questions honestly.”

She continued: “I stand by the things that I say, and even though I’m taking accountability for them, it’s not accepted. It’s not … not one person who looked at me and smiled … When we first got here, yes, but nothing else.”

After that, Beauvais refused to be a part of the end-of-episode- group pick and left the set alone.

“I don’t want to be in the cast photo,” Beauvais said, despite saying earlier that she hoped for one. “I’m done.” She was followed into her dressing room where she added that the rest of the group were “f–king assholes.”

The returning cast for Season 15 include Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke and Bozoma Saint John.