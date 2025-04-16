That’s it, that’s a wrap on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 14 reunion. The ladies came dressed in glam, threw some shade and others, well, they completely walked off set.

The show picks up with friend of the show Jennifer Tilly sharing her thoughts on whether Sutton Stracke likes to “buy” friendships and loyalty, to which she believes is false, adding that Stracke is “generous.” In addition, Beauvais cleared up her “spokesperson” remarks about Bozoma Saint John, which led to Saint John calling out Stracke for supposedly referring to her as an “angry Black woman.”

But this is just the beginning, Kyle Richards also gives an update on her relationship with her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky and details how her daughters came to support her when she needed them the most.

Here are the five takeaways from the “RHOBH” Season 14 reunion.

Sutton Stracke and Bozoma Saint John from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 14 (Bravo) Bozoma Saint John Claims Sutton Stracke Called Her an “Angry Black Woman” While the group was discussing Bozoma Saint John addressing the ladies for camping out at the front of Dorit Kemsley’s home following her fallout with Sutton Stracke, Saint John called out Stracke for supposedly labeling her an “angry Black woman.” She was referring to an episode of the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: After Show,” during which Stracke questioned why Saint John was “so angry at me,” adding that she didn’t know where it was coming from. Stracke couldn’t recall saying Saint John was “angry,” but then mentioned that Saint John was “kind of yelling at me.” Saint John replied with a correction that no one on the cast has ever heard her yell. When Stracke said Saint “came on strong,” Saint John replied, “I am strong.”

Garcelle Beauvais from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 14 (Bravo) Garcelle Beauvais Shuts Down Andy Cohen: “I Don’t Want to Answer Any More Questions” After reading a comment from a fan who stated Sutton Stracke throws tantrums whenever people hold her accountable, host and “Real Housewives” executive Andy Cohen asked Garcelle Beauvais to weigh in. Beauvais partially agreed with the statement, but then pivoted to express her own feelings, which appear to be spilling after the group slammed her for questioning the legitimacy of Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion. “I’m really pissed right now,” Beauvais said, mentioning that she doesn’t feel like she receives “grace” from the other housewives. “I’m pissed about all of it. All of it, since I’ve sat here on this couch. So, I don’t want to answer any more questions honestly. “I stand by the things that I say, and even though I’m taking accountability for them, it’s not accepted,” Beauvais said. “It’s not … not one person who looked at me and smiled … When we first got here, yes, but nothing else.”

Kyle Richards (L) and Mauricio Umansky (R) attend the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Event at The Beverly Hilton on April 22, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Have Not Filed for Divorce Much of the third act for the reunion was about Kyle Richards and her separation from Mauricio Umansky. A tear-filled Richards said that still today, the two continue to talk and added that she regrets that their relationship ended up this way. She also shut down the idea that “Real Housewives” had any impact on their marriage. “We were strong throughout the show. He was always my biggest supporter in this, and it’s not easy doing this,” Richards said. “Money, traveling, fame, his business, his agency growing, the attention he was getting with all that. Women are … snakes. They see a man who’s a good husband, a good father and he has money; they’re like, ‘Oh, I want that.’ Throwing themselves at him. We got married very young, and he never got to go out and do his thing and that really contributed to the downfall of our marriage.” Nevertheless, Richards said she has no jealousy or anger toward Umansky and his recent outings with women, saying she wants to “move on in that aspect as well.” “And I will, very soon,” Richards said.

Kyle Richards from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 14 reunion (Bravo) Kyle Richard’s Daughters Support Her Exploring Her Sexuality For the first time, Richards also seemingly acknowledged that she did in fact have feelings for Morgan Wade. While she maintained that she’s not “coming out,” she added that when the rumors surrounding her and Wade made headlines, her children were some of her biggest supporters. She said her youngest, Portia Umansky, told her their feelings would never change, no matter how she identifies sexually.