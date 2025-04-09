The ladies of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are back for the second part of their drama-filled Season 14 reunion. This time, Kyle Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke’s bestie Jennifer Tilly join the couch.

Just eventful as the last, “RHOBH” kicks off right where it ended in the previous installment. While Hilton and Tilly are getting glammed up to join the housewives and host and executive producer Andy Cohen on the couch, Garcelle Beauvais reveals she’s heated about the way her discussion with Richards about her relationship to Morgan Wade ended.

The reunion slowly closes the curtain on an exhilarating season, with Stracke sharing that she didn’t lie her way out of the reunion last season, Dorit Kemsley slamming Stracke over “wallet” comments and Hilton finally explaining just exactly what she meant when she claimed she’s Chinese.

Here are the five biggest moments from Part 2:

Kyle Richards on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 14 reunion (Bravo) Kyle Richards Says She Won’t Risk Hurting Her Loved Ones for “Ratings” Amid Morgan Wade Drama Right after the ladies’ lunch break ends, an “irritated” Garcelle Beauvais asks Kyle Richards why she wanted to speak to her off-camera about Richards’ rumored lover Morgan Wade. This stems from Richards calling Stracke and Beauvais “mean girls” for how they handled discussions about Wade. Richards says she confided in Beauvais in an effort to show that she trusts her, which Beauvais accepted by saying “thank you.” However, Richards and her relationship with Wade has been the center of the conversation around how much or how little the housewives share of their personal lives. This prompted “Real Housewives” host and executive producer Andy Cohen to ask Richards what her response would be to viewers who take issue with her not revealing parts of her life. This was Richards’ response: “I am not going to, for example, say something that is going to affect my daughters’ lives for a TV show, for a network, for fans, for ratings, ever. So, if it’s going to hurt somebody that I love and care about, I don’t care.” Erika Jayne and Bozoma “Boz” Saint John agreed and supported Richards’ stance.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 14 reunion (Bravo) Kyle Richards Eventually Apologizes for Texting Dorit Kemsley’s Husband Amid Their Separation Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley haven’t been on good terms since Season 13, and things get even worse between the two in Season 14 when Kemsley learns that Richards has continued to communicate with Kemsley’s husband P.K. despite their marital separation and their strained friendship. During the reunion, Richards admitted that even after she said she’d stop texting P.K., she called him after she and Kemsley got into an argument while the ladies were in Oceanside, Calif. Richards insists that despite her questionable actions she’s still a “girls’ girl” though she agrees that decision to keep in contact with P.K. was wrong and wouldn’t like it if the tables were turned and Kemsley was in communication with her husband Mauricio Umansky.

Erika Jayne and Kathy Hilton on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 14 reunion (Bravo) Kathy Hilton Explains Her Supposed Chinese Ancestry “Real Housewives” fans love Kathy Hilton for her quirky and silly personality, but it reached new lengths when she insisted during the season that her background includes Chinese ancestry. At the reunion, Hilton explained there was no proof that supported the idea, and the information about her lineage was shared with her via a woman she met during a Max Mara fashion show trip in Venice, Italy. She says she met the woman, “who knew everything,” in a castle. After she told the woman her “birth name” and shared her real-life Italian background, the woman “looked” her up online.

Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards (Getty Images) Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Address Kim’s Hospitalization Following Relapse While Kathy Hilton joined the housewives on the couch, host and executive producer Andy Cohen asked for an update on their middle sister Kim Richards, who was reportedly recently hospitalized and placed on a “psychiatric hold” following a substance abuse relapse. Hilton and Kyle Richards confirmed that Richards has been “spending time” in Florida and believe she is doing better. Kyle said she’s much better than the last time Kim made headlines.