6 Revelations From ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 14 Reunion Part 1: Dorit Kemsley’s Husband Says ‘Bad Father’ Claims Are ‘Heartbreaking and False’

The first installment of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 14 reunion has officially arrived. Dorit Kemsley gives an update on her estranged marriage with P.K. Kemsley and Bozoma Saint John makes her debut on the reunion couch where more drama awaits her.

The first part of the reunion kicked off with Kemsley in the spotlight. In the midst of her separation from P.K., Kemsley shared that she no longer speaks to P.K. about his drinking habits and says the two only chat when it’s regarding their children. While P.K. was a no-show, he did deliver his thoughts in the form of a statement that Kemsley had no idea about until Bravo executive producer and host Andy Cohen brought it to her attention.

There’s a lot in store, including an update on Saint John’s pregnancy journey and Beauvais’ current thoughts about Kemsley’s 2021 home invasion-robbery. Seated on the couch next to Cohen is Kemsley, Saint John, Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne and Richards.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the first installment of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 14 reunion

P.K. and Dorit Kemsley on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (Bravo) Dorit Kemsley Is Still in Love With Husband P.K., But Isn’t Certain They’ll Rekindle the Marriage It was a tough season for Dorit Kemsley, as the housewife is undergoing a tumultuous and very public separation from her husband P.K. Kemsley. While giving an update on the relationship, Kemsley admitted that she’s still in love with P.K. but feels there’s “less and less of a chance” that they’ll ever get back to where they were. She added that she has no regrets about withholding the estrangement from her children, and that she doesn’t want to get back with P.K. under the current circumstances. “He’s my soul, he’s my blood, he’s my heart, and I hate that because it makes it so much more difficult. But I also know I need peace,” Kemsley said.

P.K. Kemsley (Getty Images) P.K. Kemsley Declined to Appear at the Reunion, but Shared a Statement While Dorit Kemsley’s estranged husband P.K. Kemsley declined to be on the show, he did share a statement that addressed Kemsley’s referring to P.K. as a bad father during season. Here’s his statement: “I was invited to be part of the Reunion, but declined because I don’t believe engaging with Dorit in this forum would be constructive. Dorit has made several mischaracterizations about me, but the one I must address is the claim that I am a bad father. That statement is both heartbreaking and false. It is deeply hurtful to me and more importantly, to our children, who, despite Dorit’s assertion, will inevitably see and hear all of this at a time not of our choosing. Those closest to us know the truth. Many have wanted to speak, but I have asked them not because the truth should never need a champion. I refused to stoke a fire I did not ignite. The Dorit I married would never have allowed this, much less caused it. That woman embodied kindness, integrity, and grace. I can only hope this version of Dorit finds her way back to the person she once was. – PK” During “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show,” Kemsley clarified that she does actually think he’s a good father. At the reunion, Kemsley said she welcomed the idea of him coming onto the show and that she’s recognized that he enjoys the attention he receives from the show. For now, Kemsley says she’s chosen not to have a relationship with P.K. outside of coparenting.

Bozoma Saint John (Bravo) Bozoma Saint John and Her Boo Keely Watson Are Still Going Strong, Starts Egg Retrieval Process Despite the various criticisms surrounding Bozoma Saint John’s relationship with her boyfriend Keely Watson, the pair are still going strong and have even started their pregnancy journey by beginning the egg retrieval process.

Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 14 Reunion (Bravo) Erika Jayne Says She Wishes Garcelle Beauvais Was “More Interesting” While Garcelle Beauvais has opened up about her life as a mother, actress and producer, her costars feel the former fashion model could provide just a bit more details about her personal life, specifically whom she’s being dating and/or being intimate with. At one point, Erika Jayne — who also called Beauvais out for pestering her and Kyle Richards over how much of their lives they disclose during previous seasons — said wishes Beauvais was “more interesting.” “Well, that’s a s–y thing to say, Erika,” Beauvais said.

Garcelle Beauvais, Sutto Stracke and Kyle Richards (Bravo) Kyle Richards Calls Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke “Mean Girls” While Kyle Richards defending her reasons for not discussing her the details of her relationship with country singer Morgan Wade, Garcelle Beauvais asked Richards why she spoke to her about Wade off-camera, to which Richards replied, “Because I thought that you’re my friend.” Afterward, Beauvais asked Stracke to repeat her response to Richards’ private disclosure once she’d walked away. At first Stracke said, “I think that Kyle wants to protect Morgan.” But Beauvais corrected Stracke, saying that’s not what she said and clarified that Stracke called Richard’s words a “chess move.” Mmms, gaping mouths and disappointment from the other housewives filled the room and after a brief pause, Richards said: “The thing is with both of you, the two of you together are mean girls. Mean girls, like … that’s really shocking to hear that, Sutton.” Beauvais states that her remarks were laughed at by the group and she thought it was taken as a joke, and that she just wants Richards to live her life the way she wants to.