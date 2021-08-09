BravoCon 2021 Canceled Amid Delta Variant Surge

Bravo has canceled its weekend-long fan event BravoCon “out of an abundance of caution” as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the U.S.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing BravoCon 2021 until next year,” the NBCUniversal cable network said in a statement. “We are just as disappointed as our loyal fans to have to cancel this year’s event, but health and safety are our top priorities. We look forward to celebrating BravoCon 2022 together.”

The convention was scheduled to take place in New York City on Oct. 15-17, with “interactive experiences, live performances, insider panels, immersive activations, exclusive content, marketplace shopping, and VIP access to Bravo’s biggest shows and fans’ favorite Bravolebrities.”

The first BravoCon was held in 2019 and was intended to be an annual event, though the 2020 and 2021 installments have both been shelved due to the pandemic. The inaugural event included talent from “Top Chef,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Southern Charm,” “Million Dollar Listing,” “Married to Medicine,” “Below Deck” and “Summer House.”

At the time, “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen described the event as “euphoric.”

“It was like a reunion of all reunions. It was interactive and it was just a total success,” he said.