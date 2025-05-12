BravoCon Return Date Set: Tickets, Times and More

BravoCon is once again betting on Las Vegas, the network announced Monday morning. Fans can get it on the action once tickets for the three-day event, as well as tickets for Andy Cohen’s monster five-episode taping of “BravoCon Live With Andy Cohen,” go on sale in July. BravoCon 2025 will take place Nov. 14-16.

Tickets for this year’s BravoCon go on sale on July 6 at BravoCon2025.com. The three-day event will be held at Caesar’s Forum and up to 150 Bravolebrities will participate. Attendees can add a Bravopalooza ticket to “enjoy sips, bites and bask in the Bravo vibes.”

A press release for the event promises “even more legendary Bravolebrity interactions, intimate VIP experiences, mind-blowing panel mash-ups, all-new immersive activations and more photo ops than ever before.”

Tickets for “BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen” will go on sale on July 11 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Cohen will tape five live shows across four nights at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

Cohen’s schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Nov. 13: The Days of Our Wives: 20 Years of The Real Housewives

Friday, Nov. 14: BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen Presents: The Bravos

Saturday, Nov. 15: Double the fun with back-to-back episodes, The Reading Room and The #1 Guys and Gals In The Group

Sunday, Nov. 16: Bravo’s Holiday Spectacular

A full schedule will be announced via the BravoCon 2025 app.

Confirmed talent includes Adriana De Moura, Aesha Scott, Alexia Nepola, Angela Oakley, Angie Katsanevas, Ben Robinson, Brit Eady, Britani Bateman, Brittany Cartwright, Brock Davies, Bronwyn Newport, Cynthia Bailey, Danny Booko, Dorit Kemsley, Drew Sidora, Emily Simpson, Fraser Olender, Gina Kirschenheiter, Gretchen Rossi, Guerdy Abraira, Heather Dubrow, Heather Gay, Janet Caperna, Jasmine Goode, Jason Caperna, Captain Jason Chambers, Jax Taylor, Jennifer Pedranti, JesseLally, Julia Lemigova, Kate Chastain, Katie Ginella, Kelli Ferrell, Captain Kerry Titheradge, Kiki Barth, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Barlow, LisaHochstein, Luke Broderick, Mary Cosby, Marysol Patton, Meredith Marks, Michelle Saniei, Nia Sanchez Booko, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, Captain Sandy Yawn, Scheana Shay, Shamea Morton, Shannon Storms Beador, Sheree Whitfield, Stephanie Shojaee, Tamra Judge, Tom Schwartz, Whitney Rose and Zack Wickham.

The network features a diverse slate of original programming, including Emmy Award-winning “Top Chef,” fan favorites “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck,” “Married to Medicine” and “Southern Charm,” as well as the highly popular “Real Housewives” franchise.