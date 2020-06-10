Drew Dixon Tells Russell Simmons to ‘F– All the Way Off’ After Radio Interview About Protecting His Daughters

Drew Dixon, a former Def Jam Records exec who has accused Russell Simmons of sexual assault accusers, denounced the hip-hop mogul’s Wednesday appearance on the radio show “The Breakfast Club,” where he sidestepped the multiple accusations and spoke about raising his daughters to be strong leaders.
“Teaching your daughters to have ‘boundaries’ and say ‘no’ won’t protect them from rapists like you @UncleRUSH I said ‘NO’… ‘STOP’… ‘PLEASE’… ‘I’M BEGGING YOU’… and CRIED, while you ripped off my clothes, pinned me down and told me to stop fighting. F— all the way off,” wrote Dixon, who is one of many women whose accusations of sexual assault by Simmons resurfaced this month with the release of the new HBO Max documentary “On the Record.” (He has previously denied accusations of rape and criminal assault.)
In the interview on the New York-based “Breakfast Club,” Simmons said, “I want my daughters to know how to say no, and I want my daughters to put up boundaries and be strong and be leaders.”
He also called himself an “unconscious playboy” and said, “I can never say that someone doesn’t feel victimized. I can tell you that I don’t feel that I victimized them.”
Other listeners were also outraged by Simmons’ remarks — and even the show’s decision to invite him on in the midst of the ongoing controversy about his treatment of women.
Former editor in chief of Teen Vogue Elaine Welteroth tweeted, “In a moment when there is no justice for #BreonnaTaylor & NO PATH to justice for the MANY women who bravely came forward against #RussellSimmons in #OnTheRecord why would HE be given your platform @breakfastclubam?”
One listener tweeted that the rap impresario was “trying to point at how rockstars acted.”
“How does that clear you???” they asked. “We don’t care about rockstars, we care about OUR culture. You are apart of that, so we are checking you.”
“The Breakfast Club,” a popular syndicated radio show based in New York, advertised the interview as one where fans could “listen to the full interview on how the death of Andre Harrell has effected him, learn about his healthy vegan practices, his strive for female inclusivity for the world’s survival, and much more.”
George Floyd Remembered at Minneapolis Memorial Service (Photos)
A memorial service was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday, ten days after a police officer killed him by using his knee to choke him for more than 8 minutes, while other officers standing by mocked his pleas for help.
All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. The three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Thursday's memorial at North Central University is the first of several; services will also be held in North Carolina and Texas.
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy in front of attendees which included the Floyd family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and more.
George Floyd's hearse arrives at North Central University for the first of several memorial services. In the upper right, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Sgt. Dave O'Connor kneel as the hearse drives by.
Floyd's memorial service was streamed on television and online.
Reverend Al Sharpton arrives at George Floyd's memorial service. Sharpton and other mourners wore face masks given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The NAN logo stands for the National Action Network the civil rights organization Sharpton founded in 1991.
George Floyd's casket is prepared before the service. The image in the background is the mural drawn near the sidewalk where he was killed. NAN banners flank the artwork.
Floyd's family stand in solidarity during the service.
Shareeduh Tate, cousin of George Floyd, is held by Brandon Floyd, nephew of George Floyd, as those gathered paused silently for eight minutes and 46 seconds -- the length of time Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.
Actress Tiffany Haddish weeps during the moment of silence. Other celebrities in attendance were T.I., Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart and Marsai Martin.
Brandon and Philonise Floyd, brothers of George Floyd embrace while listening to Shareeduh Tate speak. The Floyds wore pins emblazoned with "I Can't Breathe" -- their brother's final words.
Pallbearers wheel out George Floyd's golden casket following the service.
Media and on-lookers watch as George Floyd's casket is loaded into a hearse. His body will be transported to his hometown of Raeford, North Carolina, where a private family service will be held on Saturday. A public service will be held Monday in Houston, Texas -- two weeks after his death.
