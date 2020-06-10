Drew Dixon Tells Russell Simmons to ‘F– All the Way Off’ After Radio Interview About Protecting His Daughters

“Teaching your daughters to have ‘boundaries’ and say ‘no’ won’t protect them from rapists like you,” former Def Jam Records exec writes

| June 10, 2020 @ 10:30 AM
Russell Simmons

Getty Images

Drew Dixon, a former Def Jam Records exec who has accused Russell Simmons of sexual assault accusers, denounced the hip-hop mogul’s Wednesday appearance on the radio show “The Breakfast Club,” where he sidestepped the multiple accusations and spoke about raising his daughters to be strong leaders.

Teaching your daughters to have ‘boundaries’ and say ‘no’ won’t protect them from rapists like you @UncleRUSH I said ‘NO’… ‘STOP’… ‘PLEASE’… ‘I’M BEGGING YOU’… and CRIED, while you ripped off my clothes, pinned me down and told me to stop fighting. F— all the way off,” wrote Dixon, who is one of many women whose accusations of sexual assault by Simmons resurfaced this month with the release of the new HBO Max documentary “On the Record.” (He has previously denied accusations of rape and criminal assault.)

In the interview on the New York-based “Breakfast Club,” Simmons said, “I want my daughters to know how to say no, and I want my daughters to put up boundaries and be strong and be leaders.”

Also Read: 'On The Record' Trailer: Drew Dixon Says She 'Was Reduced to Nothing' By Russell Simmons (Video)

He also called himself an “unconscious playboy” and said, “I can never say that someone doesn’t feel victimized. I can tell you that I don’t feel that I victimized them.”

Other listeners were also outraged by Simmons’ remarks — and even the show’s decision to invite him on in the midst of the ongoing controversy about his treatment of women.

Former editor in chief of Teen Vogue Elaine Welteroth tweeted, “In a moment when there is no justice for #BreonnaTaylor & NO PATH to justice for the MANY women who bravely came forward against #RussellSimmons in #OnTheRecord why would HE be given your platform @breakfastclubam?”

She added that she stands with his accusers.

Also Read: Subject of Russell Simmons Doc on Holding 'Space' for Black Sexual Assault Survivors in the Fight for Racial Justice

One listener tweeted that the rap impresario was “trying to point at how rockstars acted.”

“How does that clear you???” they asked. “We don’t care about rockstars, we care about OUR culture. You are apart of that, so we are checking you.”

“The Breakfast Club,” a popular syndicated radio show based in New York, advertised the interview as one where fans could “listen to the full interview on how the death of Andre Harrell has effected him, learn about his healthy vegan practices, his strive for female inclusivity for the world’s survival, and much more.”

George Floyd Remembered at Minneapolis Memorial Service (Photos)

  • George Floyd memorial Photo credit: Getty Images
  • George Floyd memorial Photo credit: Getty Images
  • George Floyd memorial Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Al Sharpton arrives at George Floyd memorial Photo credit: Getty Images
  • George Floyd memorial Photo credit: Getty Images
  • George Floyd memorial Photo credit: Getty Images
  • George Floyd memorial Photo credit: Getty Images
  • George Floyd memorial Photo credit: Getty Images
  • George Floyd memorial Photo credit: Getty Images
  • George Floyd memorial Photo credit: Getty Images
  • George Floyd memorial Photo credit: Getty Images
1 of 11

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for Floyd, who was killed in police custody on Memorial Day

A memorial service was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday, ten days after a police officer killed him by using his knee to choke him for more than 8 minutes, while other officers standing by mocked his pleas for help.

All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. The three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Thursday's memorial at North Central University is the first of several; services will also be held in North Carolina and Texas.

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy in front of attendees which included the Floyd family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and more.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE