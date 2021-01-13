In her new movie “Breaking News In Yuba County,” Allison Janney plays Sue Buttons, a suburban housewife whose husband has just gone missing. And as the media, the cops, a mobster and her brother-in-law all come knocking, something is definitely fishy — but Janney has “done nothing wrong.” Honest.

“Ma” and “The Help” filmmaker Tate Taylor directs “Breaking News In Yuba County,” and the first trailer shows a wacky, madcap crime film in the vein of a Coen Brothers satire.

For instance, it’s generally not a good idea to go to the media first instead of the police if someone is really missing. And though Janney’s character might appear panicked, she’s certainly enjoying the newfound attention as everyone hunts for the truth.

“I am strong. I am important. I am enough. Don’t you think so?” a frazzled Janney says in the trailer. “I’ve done nothing wrong. I just want my husband back.”

Along with Janney, the film stars Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, Jimmi Simpson, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, Jimmi Simpson, Juliette Lewis, Matthew Modine, Ellen Barkin, Samira Wiley, Bridget Everett, Clifton Collins, Jr. and Keong Sim.

Amanda Idoko wrote the film, which is produced by Jake Gyllenhall, Tate Taylor, John Norris, Franklin Leonard and Riva Marker.

MGM is releasing “Breaking News in Yuba County” as its first new film under the newly relaunched American International Pictures label. The studio will release it in select theaters and on digital on Feb. 12.

Check out the first trailer here and above.