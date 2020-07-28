Twitter, Facebook and YouTube Remove Breitbart Video Praising Hydroxychloroquine

The video purportedly showed “America’s Frontline Doctors” at a press conference touting the malaria and lupus drug as a coronavirus treatment

| July 28, 2020 @ 7:40 AM Last Updated: July 28, 2020 @ 7:51 AM
Hydroxychloroquine

Photo credit: Getty Images

Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have removed a Breitbart video depicting people calling themselves “America’s Frontline Doctors” and advocating hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment.

President Trump himself shared the clip — which went viral Monday — a number of times, though it is no longer available on his Twitter account.

According to CNN, the clip shows a woman who identifies herself as a doctor at a press conference. The woman says that masks are unnecessary for preventing the spread of the coronavirus, which is contrary to the guidance released by the Trump administration’s own agencies. She also says hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria and lupus, is “the cure.”

Also Read: Fauci Counters Trump Attacks: I Haven't Misled People 'Under Any Circumstances' (Video)

That contradicts findings from health experts and studies which don’t show hydroxychloroquine being effective in coronavirus treatment. The woman calls the findings “fake science” from “fake pharma companies.”

During a “Good Morning America” interview Tuesday, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci stood firm with the FDA against the use of the drug for coronavirus patients: “The overwhelming prevailing clinical trials that have looked at the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine have indicated that it is not effective in coronavirus disease.”

Breitbart trended on Twitter Monday night as users reacted to the disappearance of the press conference video, which CNN reports had more than 14 million views on Facebook. Breitbart confirmed on its site that the video had been removed by Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, stating, “Facebook has removed a video posted by Breitbart News earlier today, which was the top-performing Facebook post in the world Monday afternoon, of a press conference in D.C. held by the group America’s Frontline Doctors and organized and sponsored by the Tea Party Patriots. The press conference featured Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) and frontline doctors sharing their views and opinions on coronavirus and the medical response to the pandemic.”

Representatives for the social media companies did not immediately return requests for comment on the removal, but on Twitter, one Facebook spokesperson wrote that the site “removed it for sharing false information about cures and treatments for COVID-19.”

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning The Nightingale Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • The Card Counter_First look still Oscar Isaac HanWay Films
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN Paramount Animation
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
  • SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
  • Antoine Fuqua Getty Images
  • michael gandolfini Getty Images
  • Will Smith Getty Images
  • Venom Let There Be Carnage Sony
  • John Francis Daley Jonathan Goldstein DC The Flash Getty Images
  • Power Starz Omari Hardwick Starz
  • john wick chapter 2 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Lionsgate
  • Janelle Monae Antebellum Lionsgate
  • spiral Lionsgate
  • the purge anarchy 4k hdr blu-ray Universal
  • Kajillionaire Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Focus Features
  • Everybody's Talking About Jamie Getty Images
  • beatles peter jackson Photo Courtesy of Apple Corps Ltd.
  • Broken Hearts Gallery Dacre Montgomery Geraldine Viswanathan
  • Gerard Butler Greenland
1 of 68

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS