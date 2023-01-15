We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Brendan Fraser Breaks Down In Tears While Accepting Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards (Video)

“If you can get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen,” the actor said in an emotional acceptance speech on Sunday night

joe mcgovern headshot | January 15, 2023 @ 9:05 PM
28th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Press Room

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Brendan Fraser, winner of the Best Actor award for “The Whale,” poses in the press room during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Brendan Fraser could not contain his emotions after winning Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards for his performance in “The Whale.” The 54-year-old actor, more than three decades after his movie breakthrough in “School Ties” and “Encino Man,” scored his first major victory of this awards season for his powerful role as an obese Idaho teacher.

“If you, like a guy like Charlie, who I played in this movie, in any way struggle with obesity,” he said, weeping, “or you just feel like you’re in a dark sea, I want you to know that if you, too, can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen.”

Great comeback stories were in the air on Sunday night. In fact, Fraser hugged supporting actor winner Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) on his way to the stage. Some interesting history exists between the two: Quan, a popular child actor in the 1980s, was one of Fraser’s early costars in the 1992 comedy “Encino Man.”

Critics Choice Awards 2023 Winners List: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Wins 5 Awards Including Best Picture
Also Read:
Critics Choice Awards 2023 Winners List: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Wins 5 Awards Including Best Picture

Accepting his award, Fraser broke down in tears while referencing his character from “The Whale,” as you can see in the video below.

Fraser also called out his collaborators on “The Whale,” including director Darren Aronofsky and costars Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Sadie Sink.

The actor was facing major competition in the Best Actor lineup, including from Golden Globe winners Austin Butler for “Elvis” and Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” in addition to Bill Nighy for “Living,” Paul Mescal for “Aftersun” and Tom Cruise for “Top Gun: Maverick.”

And after his win, Fraser reunited once again for a big hug with his friend and fellow winner Quan, as captured in this video.

Fraser has also been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award, another precursor to the Oscar nominations, which will be announced on January 24th.

From ‘The Whale’ to ‘Babylon,’ How Production Designers Created Power and Emotion Using Single Locations
Also Read:
From ‘The Whale’ to ‘Babylon,’ How Production Designers Created Power and Emotion Using Single Locations