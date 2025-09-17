Bret Baier Says It’s ‘Baffling’ People Still Believe Charlie Kirk Shooter Was MAGA When His Motive Is ‘Right There’ | Video

Bret Baier is baffled by people who still believe Charlie Kirk’s killer was MAGA.

While talking to Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade on his radio show, Baier expressed frustration by people still confused on Tyler Robinson’s motive behind his assassination of Kirk last week. The “Special Report” host said the motive was clear as day.

“I’ve seen that’s where it’s like, ‘We don’t have a motive.’” Baier said. “Well, what was that reading of the probable cause in the indictment? It was all motives. It was hatred for him – his beliefs that Charlie Kirk is spreading hate. He felt that this was the time. He planned it for a week. In his own words, that is the motive. I mean, it’s right there.”

He continued: “The other thing is that even today, after all of that, there are still outlets that are saying: ‘This kid is from a MAGA family,’ and he was really a conservative who grew up in a gun culture and that’s the problem. It’s baffling.”

Play video

Robinson was formally charged with Kirk’s murder on Tuesday. He was charged with seven counts including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, two counts of obstruction of justice and two counts of witness tampering. The seventh count was the commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Utah state attorney Jeff Gray announced in the press conference that he intends to seek the death penalty. Gray explained that a statement from Robinson’s mother found that her son and his roommate, a trans woman, were romantically involved and that the accused shooter had grown increasingly liberal over the last year with an emphasis on trans and LGBTQ+ rights.

“Robinson’s mother explained that over the last year or so, Robinson had become more political and had started to lean more to the left, becoming more pro-gay and -trans rights oriented,” Gray said. “She stated that Robinson began to date his roommate, a biological male who was transitioning genders. This resulted in several discussions with family members, but especially between Robinson and his father, who have very different political views. In one conversation before the shooting, Robinson mentioned that Charlie Kirk would be holding an event at UVU, which Robinson said was a stupid venue for the event. Robinson accused Kirk of spreading hate.”

Watch the full discussion between Baier and Kilmeade above.