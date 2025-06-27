Fox News’ Bret Baier Says He’s Asked Trump Personally to Stop Calling Journalists ‘Enemy of the People’

Bret Baier has confronted President Trump personally about referring to journalists as the “enemy of the people.”

While speaking on The New Yorker Radio Hour, the Fox News host unpacked his history of being viewed both favorably and unfavorably by the president – including being called “nasty” after a 2023 interview. Trump has increasingly attacked the press in his second term, and even more so in the wake of his recent bombings in Iran.

“I wish he wouldn’t use it,” Baier said when asked about the president describing the press as “enemy of the people.”

Despite his own occasional clashes with Trump – and asking him personally to stop describing his fellow journalists that way – the host applauds him for being the most accessible president in some time.

“I think it is part of the man,” Baier said. “I think it is part of his time here in New York as a New York real estate mogul, and the rough and tumble to punch back and to characterize your opposition before they can characterize you. I think that’s part of it. I think it is this cat-and-mouse game. You know, for all of the things he says about the media. Again, he’s reaching out and doing interviews with the same people he says are nasty.”

The Trump administration has increased its attacks on the media in the wake of the bombing strike of Iran’s nuclear facilities. On Thursday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth went after his former colleague Jennifer Griffin for asking about the success of the strike.

“Do you have certainty that all the highly enriched uranium was inside the Fordow Mountain?” Griffin asked. “Are you certain none of that highly enriched uranium was moved?”

“Jennifer, you’ve been about the worst,” Hegseth fired back at the question.

He then said Griffin was perhaps the most prominent reporter “who misrepresents what the president says” about the success of Operation Midnight Hammer.