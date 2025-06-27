On the occasion of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding, Megyn Kelly offered some pointed criticisms of the couple’s rather noticeable personal aesthetic.

According to Kelly, the tech billionaire resembles the male reproductive organ.

“He does look like a walking penis … It does give penis vibes. I’m not gonna lie, It’s not a good look for him,” Kelly said, agreeing with her guest, Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan, who originally called Bezos walking genitalia.

Kelly didn’t stop there, bringing up Sánchez’s cosmetic surgery, something the conservative podcaster thinks has “made her face look deformed.”

“I don’t know what she’s doing, because unlike him, she was more beautiful before. She was actually very pretty when she was just normal, and now she’s my age, I don’t know what she’s done,” Kelly said. “All I can say is I think plastic surgery is addictive for some people, and they think they’ve gotta keep one-upping.”

She continued: “They have one thing done, and they get compliments on it, and then they’re like, I have to have 10 other things. And when that procedure starts to wane… they’re like, I need more. And if a little was good, more must be good. And now she’s made her face look deformed. It’s sad.”

She went on to suggest that Sánchez is merely an object for Bezos’ pleasure and pondered the “amount of pressure” the Emmy-award-winning journalist must be under.

“I can’t imagine living my life like that for the pleasure of somebody, and I guess the inherent deal is, you get all the money, and it’s just worth it? No,” Kelly said while seemingly alluding that Bezos requests that Sánchez wear revealing outfits and throwing in some shots at former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“Why does he like her to be showing her ass in public, to be dressed half naked in public, to show up at the inauguration with her tits hanging out? Why does he like that?” Kelly carried on. “Because I can tell you, in my marriage, which actually is loving, fun, and the opposite of miserable, Michelle, my husband does not encourage me to run around showing off my vag or anything else.”

Bezos and Sánchez tied the knot on Friday after six years together. Several stars were attended to the affair, which took place on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy, including Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady and more.