Keke Palmer explained that her “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast interview with shamed actor Jonathan Majors never aired because her social following thought it was “insensitive.”

“I was open and excited to do the interview,” Palmer shared during a recent guest appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” mentioning that she always wants to maintain an unbiased approach when she performs interviews no matter how taboo or controversial a topic or guest. “But I think ultimately with my partners it was just decided based off I guess the reaction that people felt it was insensitive, that maybe we shouldn’t put it out.”

She continued: “I imagine people wanted to see it, but I always want to be respectful and understand where everybody’s coming from and if they’re not going to feel like they’re going to receive anything good from the interview then OK, cool.”

Back in April 2024, Jonathan Majors, who rose to immense stardom in Hollywood for his roles in “Creed III,” “The Harder They Fall,” “Loki” and more, was convicted of misdemeanor reckless assault in the third-degree and harassment against ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari over an incident that took place in March 2023. He was sentenced to participate in a violence and intervention program and given probation for 52 weeks.

Despite, Majors’ checkered past, Palmer said she still sat down with Majors to hear it all from him.

“I sat down with the brotha for us to talk and let him be heard,” Palmer said. “I just felt like as a journalist, I’m supposed to talk and we are supposed to hear and let the public decide how they want to feel, but that didn’t get a chance to happen … I don’t judge nobody ’cause I don’t want to be judged.”

She closed out her thoughts on the matter by saying she’s still happy for both Majors and his actress wife Megan Good, and that she is hopeful the two can catch up in an interview at some point.

“Maybe one day we get a chance to put it out, I’m not sure,” Palmer said.

You can watch “The Breakfast Club” interview in the video above.