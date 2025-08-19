Fox News anchor Bret Baier got stopped at a police checkpoint in Washington, D.C. because he was caught looking at his phone. The journalist took to social media to address the matter after seeing the moment circulate online.

“I picked up my ringing phone as I drove past an officer while driving my wife’s car in Georgetown,” Baier said in an X post on Tuesday,” responding to an X user who reposted a video of the incident.

I picked up my ringing phone as I drove past an officer while driving my wife’s car in Georgetown. He pointed to have me pull over- I did. He was very professional. I had to dig for the registration card. Got a ticket and left. I didn’t know there was paparazzi. 🙄 https://t.co/JNllA3TKgj — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) August 19, 2025

In the video, Baier is parked in a white Benz truck. As the journalist explains, he is shown handing over paperwork to the officer. The video has nearly 400,000 views.

“He pointed to have me pull over – I did,” Baier explained in the post. “He was very professional. I had to dig for the registration card. Got a ticket and left.”

The journalist then called out the folks who captured the traffic stop, saying sarcastically, “I didn’t know there was paparazzi,” paired with a rolling eye emoji.

After his response, several social media users commented by suggesting better ways for the journalist to chat on the phone while driving.

“Darn it, Brett! Don’t have car play in that beast or bluetooth through the dash!? No need to touch a phone,” one X user wrote. “Be safe out there. We need those GOAT interviews to keep coming!”

In response, Baier wrote: “It’s not my care. The phone wasn’t set up. I will. Thanks.”

As far as the “scowl” on his face that another social media user pointed out, Baier said “that’s because I didn’t have my glasses to read the registration card.”