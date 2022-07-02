Poison singer Bret Michaels apologized to fans on Saturday for missing Thursday’s show in Nashville, Tennessee, and promised in a video shared to social media on Saturday that he would give “1,000%” at Saturday night’s show in Jacksonville, Florida.

“First of all, I just want to say to everyone thank you for your incredible well wishes. It has been a rough couple of days for me,” he said in the video, which was posted to Twitter and Instagram.

“And I just want to say to everyone thank you, it means the world to me. I’m here in Jacksonville, I’m ready to rock and to give you 1,000% of everything I got in the tank right now. I’m not feeling my Sunday best, but I’m going to keep rocking and I’m going to bring it. I cannot be more grateful for such awesome incredible family, friends and fans. Thank you,” he said.

Hours before Saturday’s show, Michaels shared a post to Facebook explaining that, on the advice of his doctors, he would skip the traditional meet and greet with fans at the Jacksonville show. According to local news channel JAX, the show went on as planned, but was hit with an unexpected downpour.

Michaels did not explain why he had been hospitalized, but shared a photo to Instagram on Friday of his apparently much-jabbed forearm and directed his fans to his official site, BretMichaels.com, where he wrote, “Can’t thank enough Nashville’s incredible & determined medical staff who helped me as you can see with several IV sites to run tests & administer fluids. I’m determined to try to rock Jacksonville & return for a Nashville show someday soon.”

According to TMZ, who first broke the story, Michaels may have had a bad reaction to his COVID-19 medication, possibly related to his type 1 diabetes, a condition he has had since childhood.

Poison’s Nashville set was canceled right before they would have hit the stage for the Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.