Brett Goldstein Promises the ‘Second Best Night of Your Life’ in Trailer for First Stand-Up Special on HBO

Brett Goldstein is a lot of things — Emmy-winning actor, writer, comedian — but turns out, he’s also a pervert.

Don’t believe us? Well, he says so in the first trailer for his new stand-up special “The Second Best Night of Your Life,” premiering April 26 on HBO and Max.

“My mom is really hot,” Goldstein states at one point in the clip out Wednesday, effectively getting the point across. “Recently, I’ve been speaking to lots of couples in longterm relationships and I’ve been asking them about their sex lives — because I’m a pervert.”

Per the logline, “Brett Goldstein brings his irresistible charm and quick wit stateside for his first HBO stand-up special. Best known for the hit shows ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Shrinking,’ Goldstein sheds his testy Roy Kent façade to share his hilarious insights on love, sex, masculinity, ‘Sesame Street’ and everything in between. Filmed at the Bergen Performing Arts Center, ‘Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life’ offers up the musings of a comedy veteran in the most beautiful place on earth… New Jersey.”

“I’m so excited to do my first special, not on TV but on HBf–kingO,” the comedian previously teased, while HBO Late Night and Specials EVP Nina Rosenstein added: “We all know Brett as an incredibly gifted writer and actor, but his roots are in stand-up. He has a razor-sharp, dark sense of humor and is the perfect combination of British gentleman and cheeky troublemaker. We are so, so happy to work with him on his first special.”

Goldstein also wrote and executive produced the special alongside director/EP Jeff Tomsic and fellow EPs Molly Mandel and Matthew Vaughan for Rotten Science.

“Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life” premieres April 26 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.