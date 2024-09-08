Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots Say ‘All of You’ Romance Bled Into Their Relationship: ‘We Just Became Those Characters’ | Wrap Studio

“All of You” stars Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots hit it off immediately when they first met over Zoom to see if they had chemistry for the near-future romance, and Poots said as they began filming the movie, they found their real-life relationship mirroring the one onscreen.

“I think we met on Zoom, me and Imogen, and within five minutes, I was like, ‘Oh, I feel like I’ve known her forever,’ which the story is about two friends who have known each other forever,” Goldstein told TheWrap’s Steve Pond at TheWrap’s 2024 TIFF Studio sponsored by Moët & Chandon and Boss Design.

Goldstein co-wrote the screenplay for the film with director Will Bridges, crafting a story of two best friends who are secretly in love with one another. But when one of them gets a match with their supposed soulmate, it’s do or die time.

The “Ted Lasso” star said he called Bridges immediately after meeting Poots.

“I called Will (the director), and I said, it’s Imogen Poots 100% no doubt. Then Imogen was shooting ‘Outer Range,’ so she was in Santa Fe and we kind of needed to prove the whole film is based on our chemistry or not. There was talk of me flying there or her flying, like us meeting, so that we could prove this would work on camera, and we couldn’t, because of our schedules, so we just did a Zoom.”

Even though the Zoom call was an unnatural environment for both, according to Goldstein “it was clear” they were a match.

Poots described her initial reaction to the script: “I read it in one sitting on an airplane of all places and I read it, and I absolutely loved it, and it made me laugh and made me feel lots of things which I normally would repress.”

She added: “Then I met with Brett over Zoom, and we got along so well, and had a lovely, lovely conversation. I was really excited about the idea of doing it.”

Their chemistry was put to the test on the first day of shooting, in a scene filmed entirely in a car. Goldstein said, “That’s one of my favorite scenes in the film… I remember looking at you and in a kind of dramatic moment in that scene, being so affected in the moment naturally, and I knew then ‘Oh, this is gonna be very special.’”

Poots added, “We just became those characters for each other as well. I think you can’t avoid that sort of fusion of life and the work, where if you really trust the person that you’re working with, that just bleeds into the work itself and the scene.”

“All of You” is seeking U.S. distribution.