Brett Goldstein’s Male Escort Comedy Lands Series Order at Amazon

Brett Goldstein will step into the role of a male escort in his latest comedy series “Escorted,” which has been greenlit at Amazon.

Goldstein co-created the series with “Shrinking” partner Brian Gallivan. The two will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers while Goldstein has been tapped to write and star in the comedy series. The series is part of Goldstein’s overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

“Escorted” landed an eight-episode, straight to series order at Prime Video. The series will follow a divorced dad (Goldstein) in Manhattan, who accidentally becomes a male escort as he navigates co-parenting and second chances.

Cooper Wehde and Josh Senior of “The Bear” will also executive produce the series with Molly Mandel. “Escorted” will be a co-production of Warner Bros. Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

Goldstein is best known for his Emmy Award-winning performance as Roy Kent in Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso,” which will return to the streamer for Season 4. He earned an Emmy nomination for his work as a co-creator of “Shrinking.” His other recent credits include his stand-up special “Second Best Night of Your Life” and sci-fi romance film “All of You.” He is set to lead an upcoming film “Office Romance,” which he co-wrote.

Gallivan and Goldstein worked together previously on “Shrinking,” where they each had small on-screen recurring roles. Gallivan will star opposite Goldstein in “Office Romance.” He also co-created the ABC comedy series “The McCarthys.”