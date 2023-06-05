Brian Cox Has Been ‘Disinclined to Watch’ the ‘Succession’ Finale After Logan’s Death: ‘I Don’t Cling Onto Things’

Warning: Spoilers for “Succession” Season 4 below.

While many fans are still reeling from the finale of “Succession,” Brian Cox has been “disinclined to watch” the HBO drama’s swan song after the shocking death of Logan Roy in episode 3.

“I don’t know. I’ve never liked watching myself for a start. And somehow or other because of what happened to Logan, I’ve been disinclined to watch,” the actor told BBC News in an interview. “I knew how it was going to end because I knew that Logan had already set it up. And so I gather that ultimately, in the end, Logan’s won through even though he’s in the grave. But it’s a strange situation. I don’t cling on to things. When it’s over, it’s over and I go on.”

He noted that “Succession” has been been “one of the great shows of all time.”

“The wealth gap because that fascinates me the fact that people are getting poorer and people are getting richer and the rich are becoming so out of it,” he added. “They’re so separated and that’s what our show is dealing with and rightly they got their just desserts at the end. Apparently, I haven’t seen the finale, but apparently they get their just desserts.

