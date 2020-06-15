Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Rails at ‘Mr. Tough Guy’ Gov Cuomo for Considering More Coronavirus Protections (Video)

“Why don’t you crack down on some of the protesters?”

June 15, 2020
Brian Kilmeade

Getty Images

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade tore into New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday’s “Fox & Friends,” angry over the governor’s suggestion that New Yorkers’ ignoring social distancing guidelines could lead to a reversal of business openings.

“Who does this guy think he is? This governor, who is he, our parent? Number one, Mr. Tough Guy, why don’t you crack down on some of the protesters that destroyed the city, millions of dollars of damages? All you’re saying is, ‘Make sure you’re getting tested.'”

Kilmeade argued that New Yorkers have abided by the law and stayed inside for over 100 days, unable to go to restaurants, buy cleats or buy a Hallmark card.

Also Read: Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Calls Out Double Standard on Social Distancing for Protesters

Monday was not the first time Kilmeade called out what he saw as double standards in treatment of New Yorkers during the pandemic and the thousands who took to the streets to protest systemic racism since the Memorial Day killing of unarmed black man George Floyd.

Earlier in June, he made similar arguments, though that time he was reacting to statements from New Jersey governor Phil Murphy.

“Are we supposed to keep social distance, wear masks and be responsible and stay at home even on sunny days?” the “Fox & Friends” host asked at the time. “Or are we supposed to just come together and throw that in the street for a good protest?”

New York City has been in Phase 1 of reopening since last Monday and over the weekend, photos and videos of New Yorkers standing close together, not wearing masks and generally ignoring social distancing guidelines went viral. Cuomo held a weekend press conference and said, “I am warning today in a nice way: Consequences of your actions. We have 25,000 complaints statewide. I’m not going to turn a blind eye to them.”

