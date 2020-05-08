Queen’s Brian May Hospitalized After He Tears Butt Muscles ‘To Shreds’

Queen guitarist Brian May was hospitalized this week after he suffered, as “This is Spinal Tap” might put it, a bizarre gardening accident that tore his gluteus maximus.

That’s right, the muscles in his butt.

May posted an image to Instagram of him wearing a mask while in the hospital and was quick to clarify that he was not in because of the coronavirus. Rather, he said that he “over stretched” and tore his buttocks “to shreds.”

“I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening,” May said. “So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job.”

May said as a result of the accident he won’t be able to walk or sleep without some assistance and that the “pain is relentless.” As a result, May says he’s “going dark” on Instagram for a while.

“Please, please don’t send me sympathy – I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back – but I need the complete break,” he added.

For the record, the gluteus maximus is, as Wikipedia describes, “the main extensor muscle of the hip” and is the largest of the three muscles more commonly known as the glutes. It gives your butt its shape and the appearance of each side of your hips. It’s pretty important.

Now, we’re sure you have a lot of questions about this accident. Just how enthusiastic could May have been about his flower bed? Best leave those questions for another day when May is feeling healthy again.

Check out May’s Instagram post below: