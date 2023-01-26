Brian Sullivan to Fill Shepard Smith Time Slot on CNBC With ‘The Last Call’

It’s been two months since Shepard Smith’s “The News With Shepard Smith” was canceled at CNBC, and now Brian Sullivan is set to fulfill the one-hour time slot with a new show called “The Last Call,” TheWrap has confirmed.

Sullivan, who is currently the anchor of “Worldwide Exchange,” will step into the role of anchor for CNBC’s new 7 p.m. business journalism show, “The Last Call.” The show comes as part of CNBC’s goal to invest more into its core content of business news and personal finance.

“‘Last Call’ is a fast-paced, entertaining business show that explores the intersection of money, culture and policy. Through panels, debates and newsmakers,” said CNBC President KC Sullivan in a memo to employees about the changes to the weekday lineup. “‘Last Call’ will not only deliver fresh takes on the biggest business topics of the day, but also shine a light on the other important stories that our viewers may have missed, all with an eye on what’s going to matter to the markets the next day.”

In addition, CNBC is shaking up its programming with Sara Eisen of “Closing Bell” moving to co-anchor the 10 a.m. hour alongside Carl Quintanilla and David Faber. Scott Wapner from “Closing Bell: Overtime will move to “Closing Bell” at 3 p.m., and will maintain his role as host of “Halftime Report.”

Other changes include “Squawk on the Street” being extended for another hour from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., replacing “TechCheck,” which will now be anchored by Quintanilla and Eisen. “TechCheck” will continue as a branded franchise and air as daily segments across “Business Day” with Deidra Bosa serving as anchor.