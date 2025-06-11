Stephen King, Mick Fleetwood, John Cusack and More Pay Tribute to Brian Wilson: ‘The Maestro Has Passed’

Stephen King, Mick Fleetwood, John Cusack and more took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to iconic Beach Boys co-founder and songwriter Brian Wilson, who died Wednesday at 82.

“Sorry to hear that Brian Wilson has died. The Beach Boys were the soundtrack of my summers, from ‘Surfin’ Safari’ on,” longtime author King wrote on Bluesky on Wednesday.

Cusack took to his X account and shared images of him and Wilson over the years.

“The maestro has passed — the man was a open heart with two legs — with an ear that heard the angels. Quite literally,” the actor, who portrayed the late singer, said. “‘Love and Mercy’ for you and yours tonight. RIP Brian. He wrote down the lyrics of ‘Love and Mercy’ for me.”

And of course, fellow musicians chimed in with their memories, praises and love. Mick Fleetwood, drummer, co-founder and leader of rock band Fleetwood Mac shared his well wishes for Wilson’s family and celebrated the artist’s career.

“Anyone with a musical bone in their body must be grateful for Brian Wilson’s genius magical touch,” Fleetwood said. “And greatly saddened of this major worldly loss!! My thoughts go out to his family and friends. Mick Fleetwood and the Fleetwood Mac Family.”

His family announced his passing early Wednesday morning. No cause of death has been confirmed.

Wilson launched the Beach Boys in 1961 – as the band’s songwriter, co-lead vocalist, bassist, keyboardist and producer – and within a few years had written more than two dozen Top 40 hits including “Surf City,” “I Get Around,” “Help Me Rhonda” and “Good Vibrations.” He suffered a nervous breakdown in 1964 and was forced to drop out of regular concert touring – a turn of events that would give birth to some of the most influential recorded music in history.

Check out the other celebrities and popular figures who took time out of their day to share their admiration for the legend.



Brian Wilson was my friend and my brother in songwriting. We shared a similar sensibility, as evidenced by his 4 over 5 chord under “Aaaah!” in "Good Vibrations” and mine under "I’m into something good.” We once discussed who used it first, and in the end we decided it didn’t matter. (Continued) — Carole King (@carolekingofficial.bsky.social) 2025-06-11T18:31:28.514Z

Oh no Brian Wilson and Sly Stone in one week ~ my world is in mourning 🙏🙏so sad ❤️❤️xx pic.twitter.com/NXPfKzy7Ml — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) June 11, 2025

Brian Wilson was a musical and spiritual giant. His melodies shaped generations, & his soul resonated in every note.



I was fortunate to know him; we all were blessed by his genius.



Rest peacefully, Brian.#BrianWilson #TheBeachBoys #MickyDolenz #Music pic.twitter.com/zgD6uairm8 — Micky Dolenz (@TheMickyDolenz1) June 11, 2025

No one will EVER sound like this again.



BRIAN WILSON is 1 of the greatest writers+composers+arrangers in music history.



And if you don't love the Beach Boys, know that The Beatles acknowledge Pet Sounds as the greatest album of all time+an inspiration.pic.twitter.com/c3mT1krSiE — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 11, 2025

Brian Wilson heard immensely beautiful things the rest of us do not. We can be grateful that he did the hard work to make all of that real for us. From his brilliant mind to our ears. May he find harmony in the eternal summer. RIP Brian. Many thanks. https://t.co/uEISydqktA — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 11, 2025