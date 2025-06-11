Harris Yulin, Emmy-Nominated Actor of ‘Scarface’ and ‘Ozark,’ Dies at 88

The actor, nominated for his guest role on “Frasier.” was also a Broadway staple (edited) 

Harris Yulin attends Frances Hayward Hosts a Celebration of the Thirtieth Anniversary of the Maysles' Documentary: GREY GARDENS at Grey Gardens on July 6, 2006 in East Hampton, NY. (Credit: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Harris Yulin, a prolific Emmy-nominated actor whose career spanned more than five decades across film, television, and stage, died Tuesday of cardiac arrest in New York City. He was 88.

The character actor’s many films include “Scarface,” “Clear and Present Danger, and “Training Day.” He also played Buddy Dieker on the Netflix series “Ozark” from 2017 to 2018.

He guested on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and was Emmy nominated in 1996 for a guest role on “Frasier.”

He made his film debut in 1970 in the black comedy “End of the Road,” but landed his first featured role in Brian De Palma’s 1983 “Scarface” as Mel Bernstein, a dirty narcotics cop.

Yulin was also a well-respected theater actor, making New York debut in 1963 in “Next Time I’ll Sing to You” and first appeared on Broadway in the 1980s production of “Watch on the Rhine.”

He also starred in Broadway productions of “The Diary of Anne Frank,” “The Price,” and “Hedda Gabler.”

