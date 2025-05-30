Loretta Swit, ‘M*A*S*H’ Actress, Dies at 87

Loretta Swit, two-time Emmy winner and “M*A*S*H” actress, has died at age 87, TheWrap has learned.

Swit died on Friday in her Manhattan home, though no cause of death has been given.

“Loretta Swit’s portrayal of Margaret ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan was groundbreaking – bringing heart, humor and strength to one of television comedy’s most enduring roles,” National Comedy Center executive director Journey Gunderson said in a statement to TheWrap. “Her talent extended well beyond that iconic character, with acclaimed work on both stage and screen that showcased her intelligence, versatility and passion.”

Swit was born on Nov. 4, 1937, in Passaic, New Jersey, where she attended and graduated from Pope Pius XII High School. Staying on the East Coast, she went on to study drama with actor and theater director Gene Frankel in Manhattan. She also trained as a singer at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

The late star began her career on stage when she appeared off-Broadway in “An Enemy of the People.” By the 1960s, Swit nabbed a role in “The Balcony” and toured with the national company of “Any Wednesday.” She went on to make her breakthrough into Broadway productions, including “Same Time, Next Year,” “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” and “Mame.”

In the midst of her theatrical career, she also took on TV work, starring in several hit series like “Gunsmoke” and “Mission: Impossible,” as well as many game shows. Her first TV credit, however, came when she guest starred as Wanda Russell on “Hawaii Five-O.”

Of course, she is best known for portraying Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on “M*A*S*H.” She starred in 240 of the 251 episodes across 11 seasons. The role also earned her two Emmys for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

In the later years of her career, Swit did the 1987 PBS special “A Christmas Calendar” as well as the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s documentary, “Korean War—The Untold Story.” In 1992, she hosted the 26-part series “Those Incredible Animals” for the Discovery Channel.

Apart from her acting career, Swit was a proud animal rights activist and even authored the book “A Needlepoint Scrapbook,” which includes more than 20 of her own needlepoint designs.