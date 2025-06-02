Jonathan Joss, ‘King of the Hill’ Voice Actor, Dies at 59

Jonathan Joss, the actor best known for voicing John Redcorn in “King of the Hill,” died Sunday at the age of 59.

Officers of the San Antonio Police Department responded to a call Sunday night about a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered that Joss had been shot several times by one of his neighbors, who attempted to flee the scene of the crime in a car. Paramedics attempted to save Joss’ life but were ultimately unsuccessful and the actor was pronounced dead Sunday night.

Joss’ neighbor, identified as Sigfredo Alvarez-Cega, was arrested a block away from the shooting. Alvarez-Cega, who reportedly got into a heated argument with Joss before killing him, has been charged with murder. TMZ was the first outlet to break the news.

San Antonio police are currently investigating the shooting in an effort to determine what sparked the argument and subsequent, fatal violence between Joss and his neighbor.

Joss took over the role of John Redcorn on “King of the Hill” after the character’s original voice actor, Victor Aaron, died in 1996. Joss began voicing the “licensed new age healer” in the Mike Judge and Greg Daniels-created animated series’ second season and continued to reprise the role all the way through its 13th. Redcorn is, notably, featured in the credit sequence of the series’ forthcoming revival, which is set to premiere Aug. 4 on Hulu and Disney+.

In addition to his work on “King of the Hill,” Joss had a recurring guest role as Chief Ken Hotate in the NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation.” His other onscreen, live-action credits include guest roles in shows like “Tulsa King” and “Ray Donovan” and parts in 2016’s “The Magnificent Seven” and 2010’s “True Grit.”

As a voice actor, Joss had roles in several recent video games, including “Cyberpunk 2077,” “Wasteland 3” and “Days Gone.” In January, KSAT reported that Joss had lost his San Antonio home, dogs and a vehicle in a fire.