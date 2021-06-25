‘Bridgerton’ Actress Phoebe Dynevor to Star in Thriller ‘I Heart Murder’ at Sony

Phoebe Dynevor, one of the breakout stars of Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” has found her next leading role, as she’s set to star in a thriller at Sony called “I Heart Murder.”

The film will be directed by “Ingrid Goes West” director Matt Spicer and is a female-driven thriller, but plot details are being kept under wraps.

Spicer also co-wrote the screenplay with Tom O’Donnell.

Oscar-winner Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon Entertainment (“The Great Gatsby,” “Divergent”) will produce “I Heart Murder.” Maia Eyre is overseeing the project for Sony.

The Manchester-born actress Phoebe Dynevor broke out in a big way on “Bridgerton,” but she’s also been known for series such as “Younger” and “Snatch,” and she recently finished filming what will be her first film role, “The Colour Room.” The film is a SKY Cinema Original, and she’ll star in it opposite Matthew Goode.

Spicer’s last feature was the 2017 film with Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen called “Ingrid Goes West,” which was a hybrid indie comedy and drama about social media addiction and a stalker who travels west to meet a glamorous Instagram star. He’s also a producer and director on the series “Dollface.”

Dynevor is represented by United Agents, The Gersh Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment. Spicer is represented by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman. O’Donnell is represented by Verve, Circle of Confusion and attorney Julian Zajfen.

