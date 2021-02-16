‘Bridgerton’ Breakout Rege-Jean Page Joins Cast of ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

“Bridgerton” headliner Regé-Jean Page has closed a deal to star in the film adaptation of “Dungeons & Dragons,” Hasbro’s popular game franchise from Wizards of the Coast, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith are already set to star in the film.

Hasbro/eOne and Paramount are jointly producing and financing the film, with eOne distributing in the UK and Canada and Paramount distributing in the rest of the world.

Jonathan Goldstein and Jonathan Francis Daley are set to direct the film from a screenplay they’ve written, based on a draft by Michael Gilio. Goldstein and Daley previously wrote the screenplay for “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and they last directed the Warner Bros. and New Line film “Game Night.”

Jeremy Latcham is producing through his deal with studio eOne, Hasbro’s entertainment arm, as is Hasbro’s Brian Goldner.

“Dungeons & Dragons” — based on the tabletop fantasy game that’s often called “D&D” by gamers and the kids on “Stranger Things” — will be one of the first films under Hasbro’s AllSpark Pictures banner. The company also has projects inspired by other toys, including “Mr. Potato Head” and “My Little Pony,” as well as a movie based on “Monopoly” that is set up at Lionsgate and will star Kevin Hart.

More than 40 million fans have interacted with or played “D&D” since it was first published 46 years ago, including video games and livestream entertainment on Twitch and YouTube.

Page broke out as the Duke of Hastings on the Shonda Rhimes-produced period romance “Bridgerton,” which is now Netflix’s biggest series ever. According to the streamer, a record 82 million households around the world watched “Bridgerton” in its first 28 days of release — the time period Netflix focuses on when sharing its viewership statistics — making it the No. 1 show in Netflix history in that metric.

Page is also set to host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. His previous credits include “Mortal Engines” and “Sylvie’s Love.”

