As Theo Sharpe, Calam Lynch made a big impression not only on Eloise Bridgerton during “Bridgerton” Season 2, but on the Netflix show’s viewers, who loved seeing the lower-class printer’s apprentice and the Lady of the ton start to fall for each other. As they bonded over literature, new ideas and her hunt to uncover who was behind Lady Whistledown, the pair grew close. Sadly, though for those invested in #Theoloise (Theo + Eloise), due to a Whistledown column and a warning chat from her best friend Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), Eloise broke things off with Theo just before we all had another romance to root for in Season 2.

But, as “Bridgerton” creator and showrunner for Season 1 and 2, Chris Van Dusen, previously told TheWrap, “I think some work has definitely been done this season to set Eloise up for future seasons and I think Theo’s very much a part of that.” And Lynch told TheWrap he’s “open” to returning.

So, while we wait to hear details about Season 3, TheWrap caught up via Zoom with Lynch to deep dive into all things Season 2.

TheWrap: I’ve done a bunch of “Bridgerton” stories and now my feed is full of Gifs and memes of various different scenes. Are you comfortable with all this stuff that’s going on [on social] with your character? People love Theo and Eloise. It’s adorable.

Calam Lynch: My friends who are on TikTok are sending me TikToks of #Theloise and I’m like, ‘But have you just found that corner of the internet that likes Theo and Eloise or is it actually like, a thing?’ But it makes me so happy, you know? Because, I mean, maybe you have to do it as an actor, but I love their story and I bought into them as a couple, and I thought they should be together, you know, I think they’re perfect for each other. So then when it comes out to have people all around the world thinking the same thing and feeling as moved by it as we did when we were working on it is like the most satisfying thing as an actor because it means you’re not going crazy, it means that like it was real.

I wanted to ask you what you think about essentially Lady Whistledown throwing Theo’s girl, or former girl, under the bus and outing the relationship, because he was already under threat when the palace people came by and we know the Queen can be vicious (when it comes to finding Whistledown).

The only thing is, it’s just got so messy, hasn’t it? I feel like if the Queen knew actually what was going on – the Queen’s a sucker for true love, so I feel like maybe the Queen, even though it breaks all societal rules for them to be together, to have any kind of public relationship, I can see the Queen — of all the characters, I think Queen Charlotte would … be quite high on the list of people who might approve, and the most important.

But I mean, God, Penelope has just got herself in a total mess, hasn’t she? You can understand why she did — and that’s the beauty of the writing and of Nicola’s performance is that you see she’s kind of left between a rock and a hard place where you either let your friend do the thing and maybe find out, or you have to throw her under the bus to protect her. I don’t know. But they’re young as well, like poor old Penelope. She’s young and she’s trying to find something that works for her.

Yeah, and she has a mother with some serious issues.

(Laughs) She really does. And some sisters with some serious issues. It’s tough for her. But, of course, I can’t be watching anyone being mean to Eloise.

So, tell me how you got on the show. And was it really secretive? Obviously, your character Theo isn’t in the books. So, did they give you sides and a fake name? I know that happens sometimes.

Yeah, it does. It happens a lot. They gave me fake sides, and they gave me my real name, but they code named the project. So, I knew that ‘Bridgerton’ [existed] because — this is back in November 2020 so it was before the first series aired, I auditioned for the first series, I auditioned for Colin … and then for Benedict, and I was hearing they liked me and everything, but I wasn’t quite right for those parts.

And then I got an email through from my agent and it was like ‘Oh, Netflix and Shondaland are making like a smart feminist Regency romance.’ I was like hang on, I really feel like they did that recently,’ but it was called ‘Waterloo,’ it was called something different… And then my agent was like, ‘Yeah, Callam … it’s ‘Bridgerton’ Series 2. It’s a code name.’

So I knew very little when I did the tapes, and then when I got the offer, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, like, what am I getting myself—I haven’t seen these scripts!?’ So, I spoke to Chris, the showrunner, and he was great. He ran me through what was going to happen basically, and the vibe of the character and completely sold it to me. I was like, ‘Well, I have to be a part of this.’ And I’d love the sound of Theo from the moment, and from scenes as well. I was like, ‘I like this guy. And I get this guy.’

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Calam Lynch as Theo in episode 208 of “Bridgerton” Season 2 (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

You have a couple of scenes in Episodes 7 and 8, before she sort of makes the full break off where Theo is like, ‘Hey, this is really dangerous. I don’t know if I can do this.’ Like, ‘You’re having fun with a boy from the wrong side of the tracks.’ Talk a little bit about playing those scenes with Claudia. Those are fun. It’s a classic sort of storyline.

It was great. Doing all the scenes with Claudia was so great. She’s such a fun actor to work with. She’s a lovely person, which is the most important thing I think when you’re working with someone, but when the camera’s on as well, you never know what she’s going to do next, which is my favorite kind of actor to play opposite. She gives you something different, but as real, as truthful in every single take. So, she a total gem to do scenes with. And I think because, our scenes … before 7 and 8, they were really fun to play because like something’s bubbling, and we hadn’t had a chance to really go with each other, when we did, I mean, it’s mainly me kind of shouting at her rather than the other way around. But yeah, it was a lot of fun. It’s hard to do it to her sweet face when she’s looking back at you. I’m like, ‘Just give her a hug, Theo. Stop sticking the knife in.’

So, let’s do a fantasy question. … Let’s say Theo comes back in Season 3. What would you like to see happen because clearly, there are two people you should interact with – Eloise and Penelope? But what would you like to see happen?

And footman John, as well. Lest we forget.

Yes, let’s go see them drinking in a pub, commiserating over unfortunate circumstances.

Yeah. I mean, I can’t tell how much of this is like me as Theo or just Calam wanting to be in fun ball scenes, but I would love to see, like if their relationship carried on, in my head, it’s just unbearably sweet and tender, the idea of — because they’re in his world. I think for him to be in her world, I think we’d see a whole new side of Eloise because she’s lovely and she’s got so much love to give. And I think it would be incredibly sweet and tender to watch her take care of him at a ball, to watch him try to navigate that world and not really know what’s going on and kind of hating it but loving it at the same time.

And also, she’s defensive because remember when Cressida suggested earlier in the season that she find a new circle of friends and she was standing next to Penelope and she’s like, ‘No thanks.’

Yeah. She’s loyal and she’s just got such a good heart. So, I’d like to see her take care of Theo in those settings. That would be cool.