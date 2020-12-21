Bridgerton

Netflix

‘Bridgerton’ Switched Book Characters’ Races for Series – Just Don’t Call the Casting ‘Color Blind’

by | December 21, 2020 @ 12:44 PM

“I feel like the word color blind implies that color and race was never considered,” series creator Chris Van Dusen tells TheWrap

Though “Bridgerton” is based on Julia Quinn’s beloved romance novel series of the same name, there are some stark differences between the Shonda Rhimes-produced drama and its source material. And one of the biggest is the fact that while Quinn’s books take place in the whitewashed reality of 19th-century England, “Bridgerton” is a show filled with color and race in all levels of its society.

But the fact that the show rewrites history to bestow titles like queen and duke on Black characters does not make “Bridgerton” a project that features “color blind” casting. In fact, series creator Chris Van Dusen said it was just the opposite.

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

