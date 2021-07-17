‘Bridgerton’ Halts Season 2 Production After another COVID Case

Production on Season 2 of the Netflix hit “Bridgerton” has been shot down after a second COVID case among the team, according to news reports.

The news was first reported by Hello Magazine.

Netflix representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday. It is reportedly unclear at this time whether the person who has contracted the virus is a member of the cast or the crew but the individual is in isolation.

Production on the series from Shondaland had resumed production on Friday following a crew member testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

