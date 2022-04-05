“Bridgerton” Season 2 has set another record in its second week of release.

The series, which stars Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, is now the most viewed title in a week on the English language TV list. It set the record with 251.74 million hours viewed worldwide. The series was also No. 1 in 93 countries.

Just last week, only a few days into its Season 2 run, “Bridgerton” rocketed to the top of the Netflix Top 10 English language chart. On Tuesday, five days into its release, 193 million hours of the show had been watched globally and it was No. 1 in 92 countries.

Season 1 of the show was clearly a must watch for many subscribers as it took the No. 2 spot on the Top 10 list, with more than 53 million hours viewed.

“Is It Cake” Season 1 took third place with 26 million hours viewed. The rest of the Top 10 was “Inventing Anna” at No. 4; “The Last Kingdom” Season 5 at No. 5; “Top Boy” Season 2 at No. 6; “Pieces of Her” Season 1 at No. 7; “Top Boy” Season 1 at No. 8; “Vikings: Valhalla” Season 1 at No. 9; and “Taboo” Season 1 at No. 10.

“Squid Game” holds the overall weekly viewership record. The Korean language show had 571.76M hours viewed in a week back in 2021.