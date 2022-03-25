Warning: The following contains spoilers for “Bridgerton” Season 2.

When you just can’t find the right words, sometimes it’s best to let the music do the talking and that is certainly the case with “Bridgerton” Season 2, which once again gives us a slew of romantic and even some heartbreaking moments with string covers of hit pop songs.

Season 1 delighted fans by a luxurious escape from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when its eight episodes dropped in December 2020, the next month’s news of the show’s renewal was music to the ears of many. Season 2 is set to drop on Netflix March 25, 2022.

Based on Julia Quinn’s romance novel series of the same name, the first season of “Bridgerton” follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parents’ footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable, and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

Season 2 picks up along similar lines, though with Daphne and Simon happily married, the couple has stepped out of the spotlight for the most part — Dynevor appears from time to time but Page is completely absent. This time around, it is Eloise’s turn to put herself forward for marriage, but she does everything she can to avoid such a fate. Eldest son Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the Viscount and overseer of his family since his father’s unfortunate death, finally steps up to the task of finding himself a wife as well, though for someone like Anthony, whoever she is must be close to perfect.

Enter our starring ladies of the season, Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) along with their mother Lady Mary (Shelley Conn), who was the diamond of her own season way back when, until she married someone below her status. The drama of the second season of Shonda Rhimes’ executive-produced period piece ensues in a love triangle of sorts between Anthony and the Sharma sisters, along with many Bridgerton sibling subplots.

Modern music is transformed into symphonic singles once more, adding new layers to the story. Here are all the songs covered entirely by string quartets (no vocals) in “Bridgerton” Season 2:

“Stay Away” by Nirvana (Covered by Vitamin String Quartet)

This song, which hails from Nirvana’s second album, “Nevermind,” kicks off Season 2 of the show in the first episode, hinting at the stress Anthony begins to feel in search of his nonexistent perfect match. The angsty high-strung song matches Anthony’s controlling and hovering personality, playing over a montage of him meeting and interviewing eligible young ladies on dates, and respectively crossing their names off of his list one by one.

“Material Girl” by Madonna (Covered by Kris Bowers)

Madonna’s hit plays at one of the first balls in the first episode as an ode to all the glitz and glamor that goes into the preparations for such a festivity.

“Diamonds” by Rihanna (Covered by Hannah V & Joe Rodwell)

This 2012 anthem plays, somewhat obviously, in the moments leading up to the Queen’s declaration of the new season’s diamond in Episode 1, the title that Daphne took in Season 1 for her flawless behavior.

“Dancing on My Own” by Robyn (Covered by Vitamin String Quartet)

This 2010 ballad, recently covered by Calum Scott in 2018, plays in Episode 4 when innocent and unknowing Edwina Sharma asks that her older sister Kate dance with Anthony Bridgerton in hopes of them improving their friendship so that the viscount will propose to Edwina. Little does the younger Miss Sharma know that Kate and Anthony do already know each other on some level, and they are both fighting back romantic feelings toward each other — which becomes even more difficult to do when they dance together in close proximity.

“You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette (Covered by Duomo)

Alanis Morrissett’s iconic breakup song “You Oughta Know” plays at the end of Episode 5 when Anthony comes very close to calling off his engagement to Edwina (yes the younger Sharma, not the older one), once he finds out the complications of their arrangement due to unfortunate snobbery by Edwina’s mother’s parents. He encounters the elder Sharma Kate out on horseback, recalling how the two of them first met.

“Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” (Covered by Kris Bowers)

In homage to the Sharma’s heritage, this Bollywood bop covers the montage of moments leading up to the wedding in Episode 6, which alternate between the Sharma sisters and their mother are preparing Edwina, and Anthony Bridgerton drinking and playing pool with his two younger brothers Benedict and Colin. The lively notes come out specifically when Kate and Lady Mary annoint Edwina with ‘haldi,’ a substance that helps an unmarried person find a worthy partner. The sixth episode gets not one, not two, but three string covers.

“Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles (Covered by Steve Horner)

Harry Styles’ skill for writing about matters of the heart comes in handy when one of his big ballads opens the wedding scene in Episode 6.

“What About Us” by P!nk (Covered by Duomo)

P!nk’s ballad follows what Harry Styles’ started: the song plays during the inconclusive wedding between Anthony Bridgerton, and the younger Sharma in Episode 6.

“How Deep Is Your Love” by Calvin Harris & Disciples (Covered by Kiris)

This electro pop song escalates during the much-anticipated moment when Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton finally have sex in Episode 7.

“Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus (Covered by Midnight String Quartet)

Season 2 of “Bridgerton” goes out with a bang, and what better song to do this with than a literal banger by Miley Cyrus. Of course it takes place in another dancing scene between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, when they dare to flaunt their love in front of the rest of the ton. They came in like a wrecking ball, indeed.

Here is a Spotify playlist with all the original versions of Season 2’s string cover soundtrack: