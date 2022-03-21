“Bridgerton” glided to center stage when it premiered on Netflix in late 2021, and its classical quartet covers of pop hits captivated audiences as much as they gelled with the show’s modernized Regency-era landscape. Now, Season 2 will offer more of the same, with Capitol Records set to release a soundtrack and series covers — of artists like Harry Styles and Nirvana — March 25, the same day “Bridgerton” returns to Netflix.

Under music supervisor Justin Kamps and composer Kris Bowers, Vitamin String Quartet return with reimaginings of Nirvana’s “Stay Away” and Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own,” after previously covering songs like Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” and Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” in Season 1.

Other covers in Season 2 include Madonna’s “Material Girl,” Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know,” Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball,” and Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times,” which Kamps previously admitted was the most “difficult” track to clear for the show.

Capitol Records will also release the series’ original score soundtrack, the tracklist of which hints at the storylines’ sure-to-be salacious natures, including “Sharpening My Knives” and “Accidental Eavesdropping.”

As previously established, Season 2 of the hit romance series will follow Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as he searches for true love. Newcomer Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) captures the rakish bachelor’s interest, only for him to realize he must first befriend her protective sister, Kate (Simone Ashley), to pursue a romantic affair.

View the entirety of the two tracklists below:

“Bridgerton” Season 2 — Covers

Stay Away (Nirvana Cover) – Vitamin String Quartet Material Girl (Madonna Cover) – Kris Bowers Diamonds (Rihanna Cover) – Hannah V & Joe Rodwell Dancing on My Own (Robyn Cover) – Vitamin String Quartet You Oughta Know (Alanis Morissette Cover) – Duomo Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Jatin-Lalit and Lata Mangeshkar Cover) – Kris Bowers Sign Of The Times (Harry Styles Cover) (Stripped Version) – Steve Horner What About Us (P!nk Cover) (Pre-Release) – Duomo How Deep is Your Love (Calvin Harris and Disciples Cover) – Kiris Houston Wrecking Ball (Miley Cyrus Cover) – Midnite String Quartet

“Bridgerton” Season 2 — Soundtrack