Netflix just made Valentine’s Day a lot steamier, dropping the first “Bridgerton” Season 2 teaser trailer.

The minute-long video hints at some steamy Regency Era romance, showing Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) in a hot bath, and elsewhere, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) fanning herself from the sweaty heat.

There’s also lots of dancing and a voice over from Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) as the real character, played by Nicola Coughlin, sharpened her knives to report on the ton.

“Bridgerton” Season 2 follows Viscount Anthony Bridgerton as he decides to finally do his “duty” and find a wife, encountering as she makes her ton debut Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and her older sister, Kate (Ashley).

Netflix also dropped teaser key art, which rather prominently features a pall mall mallet (which is a key outing for Anthony and Kate), and the tagline, “Love never plays by the rules.” It’s worth noting it’s the black mallet, which has particular meaning in the Bridgerton family for readers of Julia Quinn’s books.

Season 2 premieres March 25 on Netflix.

Watch the teaser trailer above.

“Bridgerton” is based on the book series from Quinn.

Season 2 will follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton, “the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate and her younger sister Edwina Sharma arrive from India,” reads a logline from Netflix. “When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.”