Nicola Coughlan Reveals ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 to Focus on Penelope and Colin’s Love Story

Nicola Coughlan, like her “Bridgerton” alias Lady Whistledown, has some news to share. Season 3 of the Netflix series will focus on the love story of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and her character, Penelope Featherington.

“Like Lady Whistledown I’ve been keeping quite a big secret for quite a long time … but I can finally tell you that @bridgertonnetflix Season Three is Colin and Penelope’s Story,” Coughlan wrote on Instagram Sunday night.

Newton, who plays middle Bridgerton son Colin, responded to her post writing, “Here we go.”

In a separate Instagram story post, Coughlan said she and Newton will try and do right by fans of the tale.

“‘Bridgerton’ fans I hope we do you proud captaining this ship. We’re very nervous and excited and can’t wait for you to see #Polin’s story,” she wrote.

The news isn’t a total surprise for “Bridgerton” fans. Both Shondaland boss Shonda Rhimes and executive producer and showrunner of Seasons 1 and 2, Chris Van Dusen, said there was the possibility that the show may run out of order. Additionally, when asked by E! News about the show’s future back in March, Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma (now Viscountess Bridgerton following the events of Season 2), said she was “super excited for the world to see Nicola and Luke rock it.” A month later, she told People something similar.

“I think we’re passing the baton to Nicola and Luke,” she said, adding, “I’m so excited for them to perform their love story and to see what they’ve got up their sleeves.”

“Romancing Mister Bridgerton” is the fourth book in Julia Quinn’s franchise. The third book — “An Offer from a Gentleman” — focuses on Benedict’s love story.

Reacting to the news, Newton wrote on Instagram, “Looks like the cats out of the bag!

@bridgertonnetflix Season 3 will follow the story of Colin & Pen! See you all soon 🐝 xx.”