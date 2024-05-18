Two “Bridgerton” superfans are getting the wedding of their dreams in the Netflix reality special “The Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding,” airing May 21.

In honor of Season 3 of “Bridgerton” premiering, the streamer dropped a teaser for the spin-off on Friday. The special stars Tiffany, 27, and Shanti, 28, as the lucky couple who experience all the luxury and decadence of the Regency Era in a lead-up to their big day.

The New Yorkers, who first met in high school, have been together for 10 years.

“I wasn’t really looking for someone, and Tiff wasn’t really looking for someone. We were really just in our own bubble in life, going through life and finding ourselves,” Shanti told Tudum. “We were having those tough conversations as friends. We got a stronger connection through that. So that made us be like, ‘Wait a minute, actually, I could see this person as my person.’”

Tiffany (who uses she/her pronouns) and Shanti (who uses they/them pronouns) previously attended the Queen’s Ball Experience at the Biltmore Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles in June 2023.

In the new trailer, we see them popping a bottle of champagne, trying out various wedding outfits and getting treated to high tea and fancy candle-lit dinners.

The one-of-a-kind special event promises everything from “fashion and florals to delectable treats and tantalizing guests.” Alice Wilkes, a London-based expert in Regency-era nuptials, is the wedding planner.

The first four episodes of Season 3 premiered Thursday, and the final four will drop on June 13. The third season finds Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) trying to find a suitable husband for Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) … until he realizes he has romantic feelings for her himself.

The series also stars Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma.

New additions to the cast include Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, who takes over the role from Ruby Stokes, who left to join another Netflix series, “Lockwood & Co.”; Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson; James Phoon as Harry Dankworth; and Sam Phillips of “The Crown” as Lord Debling.

“Bridgerton” Season 3, Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.